Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 2, 2021 (October 29, 2021)
QUOTIENT LIMITED
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Jersey, Channel Islands
001-36415
Not Applicable
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
B1, Business Park Terre Bonne,
Route de Crassier 13,
1262 Eysins, Switzerland
Not Applicable
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 011-41-22-716-9800
n/a
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
☐
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol
Name of exchange
on which registered
Ordinary Shares, nil par value
QTNT
The Nasdaq Global Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.02.
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
Item 5.07.
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On October 29, 2021, the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of the Company was held at which 79,040,258 of the Company's ordinary shares were represented in person or by proxy, representing approximately 77.80 % of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares entitled to vote. At the Annual Meeting, resolutions were passed for (i) the re-electionof eight directors of the Company, (ii) the approval, on a non-binding,advisory basis, of the compensation paid to our named executive officers, as described in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" section of the Proxy Statement, and the related compensation tables, notes and narrative discussion, and (iii) the re-appointmentof Ernst & Young LLP as auditors to hold office from the conclusion of the Annual Meeting until the next annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2022, the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for purposes of the United States Securities law reporting for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, and the authorization of the directors to determine the fees to be paid to the auditors. These matters are described in more detail in the Proxy Statement.
The votes cast in respect of each resolution were as follows:
To re-electeight members to the Board of Directors
Director Nominees
Votes
For
Votes
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Manuel O. Méndez Muñiz
73,895,670
99,789
5,044,799
Isabelle Buckle
73,489,888
505,571
5,044,799
Frederick Hallsworth
66,632,642
7,362,817
5,044,799
Catherine Larue
73,438,408
557,051
5,044,799
Brian McDonough
66,544,642
7,450,817
5,044,799
Heino von Prondzynski
73,636,471
358,988
5,044,799
Zubeen Shroff
66,451,100
7,544,359
5,044,799
John Wilkerson
66,634,252
7,361,207
5,044,799
Votes
For
Votes
Against
Votes
Abstained
Broker Non-Votes
Non-binding,advisory vote to approve the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers, as described in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" section of the Company's proxy statement and the related compensation tables, notes and narrative discussion
71,873,743
1,501,863
619,853
5,044,799
Votes
For
Votes
Against
Votes
Abstained
Broker Non-Votes
To re-appointErnst & Young LLP as auditors to hold office from the conclusion of the Annual Meeting until the next annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2022, to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for purposes of the United States Securities law reporting for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, and to authorize the directors to determine the fees to be paid to the auditors
78,968,133
54,070
18,055
0
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Quotient Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 10:12:22 UTC.