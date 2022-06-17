Quotient Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 22nd

JERSEY, Channel Islands, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022 will be released before market open on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.



Quotient Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and

Conference Call Speakers: Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer

Ali J. Kiboro, Chief Financial Officer Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Time: 8:00am ET/ 14:00 CET Conference Call

Dial-in Details: International: 201-689-8560

Switzerland: 0800 835 525

United Kingdom: 0800 756 3429

US: 877-407-0784

Conference ID: 13729874

Webcast: Webcast Link - Click Here

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.



About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that it believes reshape the way diagnostics are practiced. The MosaiQ solution, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. The MosaiQ solution is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Switzerland, Scotland, US and the UAE.

The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, ir@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26