  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Quotient Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTNT   JE00BLG2ZQ72

QUOTIENT LIMITED

(QTNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
0.3071 USD   -6.43%
07:03aQuotient Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 22nd
GL
06/08Quotient Limited and Theradiag Announce Partnership to Advance Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
GL
05/24QUOTIENT LTD : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
Quotient Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 22nd

06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
JERSEY, Channel Islands, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022 will be released before market open on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Title:

Quotient Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and
Conference Call
  
Speakers:Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer
Ali J. Kiboro, Chief Financial Officer
  
Date:Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Time:8:00am ET/ 14:00 CET
  
Conference Call
Dial-in Details:		International: 201-689-8560
Switzerland: 0800 835 525
United Kingdom: 0800 756 3429
US: 877-407-0784
Conference ID: 13729874
  
Webcast:Webcast Link - Click Here
Quotient Events & Presentations


The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that it believes reshape the way diagnostics are practiced. The MosaiQ solution, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. The MosaiQ solution is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Switzerland, Scotland, US and the UAE.

The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, ir@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26


