Quotient Limited is a Switzerland-based diagnostics company. The Company focuses on blood grouping and donor disease screening, which is referred to as transfusion diagnostics. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing conventional reagent products used for blood grouping within the global transfusion diagnostics market. It is engaged in developing MosaiQ, which is its technology platform. The Company develops, manufactures and commercializes the products, including antisera products, reagent red blood cells, whole blood controls and ancillary products. Additionally The Company develops, manufactures and sells conventional reagent products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Sector Pharmaceuticals