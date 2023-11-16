AliveDx and Rowad Medical Services have signed a distribution agreement, which will enable Rowad Medical Services to distribute AliveDx's products, Alba and MosaiQ®, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The distribution agreement takes effect immediately.

This strategic partnership reaffirms AliveDx's consistent commitment to grow and expand its geographical presence. It will enable both parties to introduce new quality services to the healthcare industry and enhance patient care in the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

"Our partnership with Rowad Medical Services is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to improving patient care globally and assisting the healthcare system by providing novel in-vitro diagnostics solutions to enable improved workflow and faster time to diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from Autoimmune diseases," said Manuel O. Méndez, AliveDx's CEO.

Khaled Hamed, AliveDx's Head of Global Emerging Markets, added that "the Saudi Arabian healthcare market is the largest market across the Middle East and GCC region. Entering this market requires a strong and strategic local partner, which we have undoubtedly found in Rowad Medical Services. We are eager to begin this close collaboration with them, and to support their mission to provide best-in-class diagnostics solutions to the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia."

Rowad Medical Services is a healthcare-focused company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with branch offices in the Western and Eastern provinces of Saudi Arabia. The company offers a set of services that include Infection Control Smart Solutions, Quality Control, and Healthcare Management.

"I take pride in our pioneering vision and innate powers of imagination, creating growth through innovation. I look forward to further fulfilling our mission through our collaboration with AliveDx," said Dr. Sultan Al-Khereiji, Rowad Medical Services' Owner and CEO.

To learn more about Rowad Medical Services, please visit their website.

For further information about our high-quality range of reagents, please visit the Alba section of our website. Please also visit the MosaiQ section to learn more about our recently CE-marked diagnostics solution.