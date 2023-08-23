Advertisers can now ensure their physical-world advertisements are in brand-safe environments

​Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), a leading digital promotions and media technology company, today announced the launch of Brand Safety, a new capability within Quotient’s Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) platform, which enables advertisers to effectively ensure inventory is near points of interest, venues or businesses that align with their brand and messages. This new feature gives brands trust and transparency regarding the execution of their DOOH advertising to improve the effectiveness of their campaigns.

It’s important for brand content to be displayed in high-quality environments that deliver effectively against brand objectives. By leveraging this new capability, advertisers can gain greater control and authority over their DOOH ad placement across inventory types, ensuring the quality and relevance of their campaigns and effectively amplifying their brand message to the intended target audience. This ensures the protection of brand reputation by maintaining messaging consistency and establishing trust with the consumer.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Brand Safety, yet another testament to Quotient’s expertise and unwavering commitment to providing innovative tools to ad buyers across the customer journey,” said Norm Chait, RVP of DOOH at Quotient. “With this valuable addition to our technology platform, we can now confidently reach consumers in brand-safe environments, which can lead to more impactful results for our valued clients.”

The DOOH space has witnessed remarkable growth recently, particularly in terms of programmatic activation and measurement advancements. According to Insider Intelligence, U.S. DOOH advertising will draw 36.2% of OOH advertising revenue this year and more than 41% by 2026.

In the past, brands may have hesitated to adopt DOOH advertising due to the difficulty of applying familiar digital best practices for campaign delivery and measurement. Brand Safety from Quotient provides brand marketers with an elevated level of confidence and transparency when it comes to planning and activating highly-targeted and effective DOOH campaigns—both as a standalone and as a complement to omnichannel ad buys.

To discover how Brand Safety can revolutionize a brand’s DOOH campaigns with more precision and effectiveness, request a demo now by reaching out to hello@quotient.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ significantly from expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, Quotient’s Brand Safety offering being effective in reaching consumers in brand-safe environments as well as leading to more impactful results, the anticipated growth of DOOH advertising as a percentage of OOH advertising in 2023 and by 2026, and the factors described in the Risk Factors section of Quotient’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023, as amended on April 28, 2023, and as from time to time updated in Quotient’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These documents are available in the “SEC Filings” section of Quotient’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.quotient.com. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Quotient’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

About Quotient

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is a leading digital promotions and media technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Quotient's omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the U.S. as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

