Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Quotient Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUOT   US7491191034

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Case Study: Mondelez Captures Attributable Sales with Digital Out-of-Home

08/30/2021 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Case Study: Mondelez Captures Attributable Sales with Digital Out-of-Home

One of digital advertising's greatest powers is providing marketers with deeper insight into consumer behavior. Such was the case for Mondelez and its recent digital out-of-home (DOOH)campaign for belVita breakfast biscuits.

Yolanda Angulo, Director of Consumer Marketing at Mondelez, and Joseph Dressler, General Manager of Retail at Quotient, explored how Mondelez combined Quotient's proprietary location intelligence and exclusive first-party retailer purchase data to expand their DOOH measurement capabilities beyond traditional foot traffic metrics and into the exciting new world of attributable sales.

Keep reading for more details.

This panel discussion was part of the DPAA's CPG DOOH Event. Click hereto watch the full session.

DOOH Proves Relevance Amid Pandemic Restrictions
  • Campaign: belVita DOOH
  • Objective: Drive belVita sales at Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Giant and Martin's-the banner stores of Ahold Delhaize USA
  • Media Strategy:Utilize highly visible billboards, street furniture and place-based screens to reach banner loyalists and highly indexed nutrition bar buyers when they are within 5 miles of selected banner store locations.

Like many advertisers, Mondelez had its media plansdisrupted when the pandemic first hit due to COVID-related supply chain challenges. The company's belVita brand specifically experienced an additional hurdle: it was being marketed as an on-the-go breakfast biscuit at a time when many people were staying home.

Despite many people turning to online shopping to minimize in-person interactions and eCommerce sales experiencing a massive boom, the brand noticed that a large percentage of belVita sales remained in-store. This confirmed to Mondelez that DOOH remained a relevant channel.

'Out of that decline with on-the-go products, we started to talk about opportunities to drive awareness and bring back belVita breakfast biscuits as the on-the-go cookie or biscuit through DOOH.'-Yolanda Angulo, Director of Consumer Marketing at Mondelez

So, the brand decided to test and learn with DOOH to better understand how they could reach consumers at multiple points along their shopper journey as they traveled to the store, shopped the aisles and made their purchases.

Advanced Measurement Moves DOOH into the Modern Era

In order for the Mondelez team to successfully activate on DOOH, they had to know how their media spend was influencing consumers in stores and at the registers. That's where Quotient came in.

'It wasn't just digital billboards. There were walking billboards and billboards at different locations that were across and through a shopper's path to purchase.'-Yolanda Angulo, Director of Consumer Marketing at Mondelez

Quotient created a programmatic DOOH campaign that enabled the Mondelez team to make changes on the fly-whether that was optimizing certain types of creative, adjusting targeting parameters or turning ads on or off in specific markets as the landscape changed.

More importantly, Mondelez was able to measure the impact of these ads thanks to Quotient's proprietary location intelligence, which uses 10B daily US mobile location signals for geotargeting, and exclusive purchase data, which tracks 89B+ retail transactions at the point-of-sale annually. Through Quotient's retailer partnerships, this information could be tied to loyalty card data to understand what consumers bought after seeing the ads, providing Mondelez with valuable insights to inform future campaign planning.

The brand also paired its DOOH efforts with always-on sponsored searchto ensure the campaign made the most of an omnichannel strategy to connect with consumers.

'Attributable sales in digital out-of-home is a brand-new concept. It was always foot traffic. The reality is, attributable sales finally shows us what actions exposed consumers take after they see the ads.'-Joseph Dressler, General Manager of Retail at Quotient

Ultimately, the Mondelez team was able to target 646 unique screens that were indexed for belVita ad campaign targeting parameters, enabling them to efficiently connect with banner loyalists and nutrition and breakfast bar buyers at the right time and place. The campaign also unlocked future opportunities for the Mondelez team, opening up broader possibilities with DOOH.

For more information about how Quotient can help you plan your next DOOH campaign, contact us at [email protected]or click hereto explore our DOOH platform.

Disclaimer

Quotient Technology Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 14:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
10:12aCASE STUDY : Mondelez Captures Attributable Sales with Digital Out-of-Home
PU
08/24QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Local Students Get Back-to-School Boost From Quotient Supp..
PU
08/20QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : How Tiktok Is Effectively Being Used by Influencers
PU
08/16INFLUENCER SPOTLIGHT : Brandon Matzek of Kitchen Konfidence
PU
08/12QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Oppenheimer Adjusts Quotient Technology's Price Target to ..
MT
08/12QUOTIENT : 's CEO, Steven Boal, to Speak on Quotient : and Digital Advertising o..
BU
08/10QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Makes ‘Heartfelt' Donation to Improve Newborn Safety
PU
08/06QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Pares Q2 Loss, Misses Estimates as Revenue Rises; Stock Si..
MT
08/06QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/05QUOTIENT TECH : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 520 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 672 M 672 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 163
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Quotient Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,14 $
Average target price 15,38 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven R. Boal Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Raskin President
Pamela J. Strayer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Connie L. Chen Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel
Andrew Jody Gessow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.-24.20%672
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA36.80%16 557
WPP PLC22.58%16 009
OMNICOM GROUP INC.17.35%15 693
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.56.63%14 501
WEIBO CORPORATION18.76%11 092