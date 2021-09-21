Case Study: Quaker Boosts TPR Reach with Promotion Amplification

According to Quotient internal data, advertisers run over 2,000 TPRs on average each week to drive in-store sales. Of those, only 10% are visible in the retailers' traditional weekly circular. This means that shoppers may not be aware of all the on-sale items available on any given week, and brands and retailers may miss an opportunity for incremental store trips, potential new trial and increased basket sizes.

Promotion amplification works to increase the reach of TPRs by targeting an audience that would not have been aware that a sale price was available to them unless they happened to discover Quaker's TPR at the shelf, creating additional awareness and driving incremental buyers to the supermarket-in this case, Stop & Shop. By integrating retailer pricing and shopper loyalty card data into Quotient's technology, Quaker was able to reach highly relevant audiences and maximize the campaign's reach and efficiency.

Quaker tracked the campaign's effectiveness through Quotient's advanced media measurement tool, which revealed a $1.20 incremental return on ad spend (iROAS)-meaning that consumers spent $1.20 more on Quaker products than they would have had they not been exposed to the amplified TPR. By delivering high-impact creative messaging to a highly qualified audience, the media propelled Quaker's Instant Oatmeal labels to a strong sales lift of 6.4%, primarily through increased basket size. Lift was also seen at the category level, leading to incremental sales for both the brand and retailer. Furthermore, the 0.19% click-through rate (CTR) exceeded the benchmark for this type of campaign.