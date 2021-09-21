Log in
Case Study: Quaker Boosts TPR Reach with Promotion Amplification

09/21/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
When whole grain food brand Quaker® sought to increase consumers' awareness of temporary price reductions (TPRs) on its Instant Oatmeal, they turned to Quotient's promotion amplification.A targeted, measurable strategy allowed Quaker to reach audiences outside of the retail store environment and beyond the supermarket's weekly print and digital circular channels. Keep reading to learn how they did it.

Increasing TPR Reach to the Right Shoppers

According to Quotient internal data, advertisers run over 2,000 TPRs on average each week to drive in-store sales. Of those, only 10% are visible in the retailers' traditional weekly circular. This means that shoppers may not be aware of all the on-sale items available on any given week, and brands and retailers may miss an opportunity for incremental store trips, potential new trial and increased basket sizes.

Promotion amplification works to increase the reach of TPRs by targeting an audience that would not have been aware that a sale price was available to them unless they happened to discover Quaker's TPR at the shelf, creating additional awareness and driving incremental buyers to the supermarket-in this case, Stop & Shop. By integrating retailer pricing and shopper loyalty card data into Quotient's technology, Quaker was able to reach highly relevant audiences and maximize the campaign's reach and efficiency.

Quaker tracked the campaign's effectiveness through Quotient's advanced media measurement tool, which revealed a $1.20 incremental return on ad spend (iROAS)-meaning that consumers spent $1.20 more on Quaker products than they would have had they not been exposed to the amplified TPR. By delivering high-impact creative messaging to a highly qualified audience, the media propelled Quaker's Instant Oatmeal labels to a strong sales lift of 6.4%, primarily through increased basket size. Lift was also seen at the category level, leading to incremental sales for both the brand and retailer. Furthermore, the 0.19% click-through rate (CTR) exceeded the benchmark for this type of campaign.

"Quotient's promotion amplification greatly expanded the reach and strength of our existing temporary price reduction weeks, which would normally only be communicated on-shelf. This capability allowed us to reach shoppers in a third-party digital environment and notify them of an existing sale when the product might not have made Stop & Shop's weekly ad or email ... Ultimately, it was an effective optimization of marketing and trade support to drive sales lift and incremental return on ad spend."-David Li, Associate Shopper Marketing Manager at PepsiCo

To learn how you can maximize your TPRs with Quotient's promotion amplification, explore the case study or contact us at [email protected].

Disclaimer

Quotient Technology Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
