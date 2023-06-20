Advanced search
    QUOT   US7491191034

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:54:42 2023-06-20 am EDT
3.915 USD   +16.87%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QUOT Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Quotient Technology Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

06/20/2023 | 10:23am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) to Neptune Retail Solutions for $4.00 per share in cash is fair to Quotient shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Quotient shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Quotient and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Quotient shareholders; (2) determine whether Neptune is underpaying for Quotient; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Quotient shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Quotient shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Quotient shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 284 M - -
Net income 2023 -5,44 M - -
Net cash 2023 4,73 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -16,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 329 M 329 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 89,2%
Technical analysis trends QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,35 $
Average target price 3,67 $
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Krepsik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuneeb Khan COO, CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert A. McDonald Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel C. Pumphrey Chief Information Officer
Connie L. Chen Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.-2.33%329
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA24.37%20 131
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.16.65%18 984
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.20.20%15 457
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.38%15 004
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.129.20%14 652
