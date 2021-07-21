Quotient Technology : 92% of Millennials “Extremely Likely” to Purchase Products After Seeing Out-of-Home Advertising

Almost a year after our mid-pandemic consumer survey , we conducted a follow up to understand how COVID-19 has impacted in-store shopping behaviors and the power of out-of-home (OOH) advertising. Both surveys highlight the importance of in-person shopping and reaching consumers with the correct messaging, but there are interesting differences which, we believe, illustrate the post-pandemic opportunity for brands and retailers to reach and resonate with consumers.

Retailer Loyalty Strengthened Among Millennial and Gen Z In-Store Shoppers

In-person shopping habits shifted during the pandemic and are now stronger than ever. Recent survey results showed that 95% of shoppers visit the grocery store or pharmacy at least once a week, which is up from 90% of shoppers in August 2020. Nearly one-third of respondents (32%) said they make more trips presently than they did at the height of the pandemic. While behavior shifted during the pandemic, these survey results demonstrate that many consumers still choose to visit their grocery or pharmacy retailer regularly.

In terms of retailer preference, 88% of shoppers say they usually visit the same store to replenish goods. This number is up 5% compared to our first survey during the height of the pandemic, with notable differences in behavior across age groups. When surveyed in August 2020, baby boomers were the demographic that was most likely to visit the same store at 86%. In this most recent survey, millennials emerged as the group that was most likely to visit the same store was at 90%.

Consumers are also more aware of OOH advertising: 73% of consumers reported noticing OOH advertising during their shopping trips and 43% of consumers stated that they noticed OOH advertising more than they did at the height of the pandemic. Next to outdoor billboards, in-store OOH advertising at grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores were cited by 55% of respondents as being the most memorable.