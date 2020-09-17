Log in
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
Quotient Technology : CEO, Steven Boal, to Speak on Growing Industry Trends in Retail Media at BMO's Virtual Summit

09/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company for CPG and retail marketing, announced today that its CEO, Steven Boal, will speak at the BMO Retail Media Summit on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET in a fireside chat co-hosted by BMO Analysts, Kelly Bania and Dan Salmon.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at http://investors.quotient.com under Events and Presentations.

About Quotient Technology Inc.

Quotient Technology is a leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads – informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data – to millions of shoppers daily. We use our proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Cloud Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance, and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. We serve hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, Cincinnati, New York, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. Visit www.quotient.com for more information.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
