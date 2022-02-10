Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Quotient Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUOT   US7491191034

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quotient Technology : Celebrating Black Excellence with Quotient's Creator Series

02/10/2022 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Celebrating Black Excellence with Quotient's Creator Series

As a manager on the social team at Quotient, my job is to connect influencers and brand clients through meaningful campaigns that resonate with consumers. But our influencers are more than just innovative partners-they're a diverse collection of people with meaningful perspectives. That's why I'm excited to host the first installment of our new Quotient Creator Series.

This initiative celebrates the diverse range of content creators in our network through a series of candid roundtable discussions. Influencers are part of our culture, bridging the gap between brand and consumer. We built this space to showcase their creative expertise, share their unique stories and embrace their authentic identities.

In our first roundtable, we honor Black History Month with a discussion between four Black content creators in our network: Dr. Marie Lahai, David Rose, Diggy Morelandand Bianca Dodson.You can watch the full webinarbelow, and keep reading for my top four takeaways from the event.

How to Support These Creative Voices

It was truly an honor to hold a discussion about how we as Black creators show up in the social and digital spaces. Giving space for each story to be told brings me such joy. The demand for the Black voice takes up increasingly more digital real estate every day, yet we're just getting started.

Below are my top four takeaways from our talk. I hope they'll inspire you with actionable ways you can support Black voices, not just this month but year-round.

    • Follow these creators and the ones spotlighted on our creator page. Ensuring that the faces that fill your feed are diverse is an important first step. We're on social daily and if who we follow doesn't represent the vastness of the creative voices out there, we're doing ourselves a disservice.
    • Brand managers, this one's for you: Your activism to diversify your campaigns and companies shouldn't be limited to one month out of the year. Keep the same energy in July as you have in February. It doesn't work unless it's a consistent priority.
    • Follow the money. Where we spend our dollars can say a lot about what we value. And supporting Black-owned businesses is a practical way to do just that. Looking to get merch for your brand? Take some extra time to find a Black-owned business you can partner with for the project. Looking for new art to bring life to your work-from-home setup? There are so many Black artists you can support.
    • Fill your offline time with media created by Black TV producers and Black authors. Whether you're a bookworm or a movie junkie, making sure we're using our time to support these voices is key.

This is just the start of how we can amplify diverse voices, and it's just the start of the Quotient Creator Series. Tune in throughout the year to hear more honest roundtable discussions from creators. We can't wait for you hear what they have to say.

Disclaimer

Quotient Technology Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 20:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
02/09Quotient Technology Loss Narrows in Q4 as Revenue Advances
MT
02/09TRANSCRIPT : Quotient Technology Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
02/09QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/09QUOTIENT TECH : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/09Earnings Flash (QUOT) QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY Reports Q4 Revenue $146.4M, vs. Street Est of..
MT
02/09Quotient Technology Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
02/09Quotient Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December..
CI
02/09Quotient Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/09Quotient Technology Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter and Full Year ..
CI
02/08FREE PRODUCT SAMPLING : Is It Going Digital?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 491 M - -
Net income 2021 -46,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 682 M 682 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 163
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Quotient Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,22 $
Average target price 9,33 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven R. Boal Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Raskin President
Pamela J. Strayer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Connie L. Chen Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel
Andrew Jody Gessow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.-2.70%682
OMNICOM GROUP INC.7.71%19 156
WPP PLC8.62%18 764
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA10.10%18 606
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.5.31%15 530
CYBERAGENT, INC.-22.52%6 493