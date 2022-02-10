Quotient Technology : Celebrating Black Excellence with Quotient's Creator Series

As a manager on the social team at Quotient, my job is to connect influencers and brand clients through meaningful campaigns that resonate with consumers. But our influencers are more than just innovative partners-they're a diverse collection of people with meaningful perspectives. That's why I'm excited to host the first installment of our new Quotient Creator Series.

This initiative celebrates the diverse range of content creators in our network through a series of candid roundtable discussions. Influencers are part of our culture, bridging the gap between brand and consumer. We built this space to showcase their creative expertise, share their unique stories and embrace their authentic identities.

In our first roundtable, we honor Black History Month with a discussion between four Black content creators in our network: Dr. Marie Lahai, David Rose, Diggy Morelandand Bianca Dodson.You can watch the full webinarbelow, and keep reading for my top four takeaways from the event.