Quotient Technology : Hivestack, Quotient Partner to Enable Global Programmatic DOOH

As programmatic technology continues to drive the digital out-of-home (DOOH) industry forward, Quotient has entered a strategic partnership that will help our clients address rising global demand. Hivestack, a world-leading, independent, programmatic DOOH ad tech company, and Quotient will connect their leading technologies to enable premium, programmatic DOOH cross-channel media campaigns on a worldwide scale.

"Our partnership with Quotient is a natural evolution for our business as we further pursue our mission to drive programmatic DOOH innovation for buyers through access to our world-leading Supply Side Platform (SSP). With this partnership, we have opened up the possibility for Quotient advertisers to access the largest network of premium DOOH inventory across the globe."

DOOH's Global Growth Trajectory

DOOH is a fast-growing space internationally as an increasing number of advertisers see value in the channel's ability to reach specific audiences at the right time and place. This partnership aims to make it easy for our clients to activate in new markets using our integrated SSP while leveraging our supply-agnostic planning tool to buy whatever and wherever they want.

Advertisers using Quotient's omnichannel DSP can now activate DOOH screens via Hivestack's SSP, which has the potential to generate 473 billion impressions via the leading DOOH publishers across the globe.

Advertisers can also activate campaigns across various premium environments such as large-format billboards, transit screens in subways, rail and bus stations, airports, cabs, gas stations and electric vehicle charging points. Additionally, advertisers can reach audiences through multiple place-based environments, including gyms, cinemas, university campuses, bars, nightclubs and more.