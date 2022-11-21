Advanced search
    QUOT   US7491191034

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
  Report
2022-11-21
3.270 USD   +9.00%
Quotient Technology : Hivestack, Quotient Partner to Enable Global Programmatic DOOH

11/21/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hivestack, Quotient Partner to Enable GlobalProgrammaticDOOH

As programmatic technology continues to drive the digital out-of-home (DOOH) industry forward, Quotient has entereda strategic partnership that will help our clients address rising global demand. Hivestack, a world-leading, independent, programmatic DOOH ad tech company, and Quotient will connect their leading technologies to enable premium, programmatic DOOH cross-channel media campaigns on a worldwide scale.

"Our partnership with Quotient is a natural evolution for our business as we further pursue our mission to drive programmatic DOOH innovation for buyers through access to our world-leading Supply Side Platform (SSP). With this partnership, we have opened up the possibility for Quotient advertisers to access the largest network of premium DOOH inventory across the globe."

-BRUNO GUERRERO, CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER AT HIVESTACK
DOOH's Global Growth Trajectory

DOOH is a fast-growing space internationally as an increasing number of advertisers see value in the channel's ability to reach specific audiences at the right time and place. This partnership aims to make it easy for our clients to activate in new markets using our integrated SSP while leveraging our supply-agnostic planning tool to buy whatever and wherever they want.

Advertisers using Quotient's omnichannel DSP can now activate DOOH screens via Hivestack's SSP, which has the potential to generate 473 billion impressions via the leading DOOH publishers across the globe.

Advertisers can also activate campaigns across various premium environments such as large-format billboards, transit screens in subways, rail and bus stations, airports, cabs, gas stations and electric vehicle charging points. Additionally, advertisers can reach audiences through multiple place-based environments, including gyms, cinemas, university campuses, bars, nightclubs and more.

"We are very excited to partnerwith Hivestackto help support the great momentum we're seeing in programmatic DOOH. As a supply-agnosticDSP for DOOH, we want to ensure our clients have the ability toactivate campaigns via any SSP partner they choose. Hivestack'sextensive access to global supply further expands this ability by providing our agency partners and their blue-chip clients with access todata-driven solutions in critical markets outside of the U.S."

-NORM CHAIT, DOOH PRACTICE LEAD AT QUOTIENT

Contact us at [email protected]to learn how our programmatic technology can enhance your next omnichannelcampaign.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Quotient Technology Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 22:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 316 M - -
Net income 2022 -14,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 290 M 290 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Quotient Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Krepsik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Raskin President
Yuneeb Khan Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert A. McDonald Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel C. Pumphrey Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.-59.57%290
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA5.07%16 232
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.5.36%15 742
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-11.62%12 860
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.91%12 151
WPP PLC-22.39%11 073