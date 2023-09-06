Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|3.990 USD
|0.00%
|+0.25%
|+16.33%
|Sep. 05
|Neptune Retail Solutions completed the acquisition of Quotient Technology Inc. from Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund, LP; Engaged Capital Flagship Fund Ltd and Engaged Capital Flagship Fund, LP managed by Engaged Capital, LLC, Engaged Capital Holdings, LLC, Lynrock Lake LP, Trigran Investments, Inc. and others.
|CI
|Aug. 23
|Quotient Launches New Brand Safety Capability to Maximize Dooh Campaign Targeting
|CI
|Quotient Launches New Brand Safety Capability to Maximize Dooh Campaign Targeting
|CI
|Steven R. Boal Issues a Letter to Board of Directors of Quotient Technology, Inc
|CI
|Quotient Launches Digital Out-of-Home Platform for Retailers
|CI
|Earnings Flash (QUOT) QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY Posts Q2 Revenue $65.7M, vs. Street Est of $69.2M
|MT
|Quotient Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Quotient Technology Inc. Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Quotient Technology Inc Provides Information to Shareholders
|CI
|Steven Boal Issues an Open Letter to Shareholders of Quotient Technology Inc
|CI
|Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
|CI
|Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT) dropped from Russell Microcap Growth Index
|CI
|Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
|CI
|Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
|CI
|Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
|CI
|Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|Morgan Stanley Upgrades Quotient Technology to Equal-Weight From Underweight, Raises Price Target to $4 From $2.50
|MT
|Rosenblatt Downgrades Quotient Technology to Neutral From Buy, Price Target is $4
|MT
|Neptune Retail to buy Coupons.com-parent for $430 mln
|RE
|QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC SHARES UP NEARLY 16% PREMARKET AFTER CO…
|RE
|Quotient Technology Agrees to Be Acquired by Neptune Retail Solutions for $430 Million
|MT
|Neptune Retail Solutions signed a definitive agreement to acquire Quotient Technology Inc. from Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund, LP; Engaged Capital Flagship Fund Ltd and Engaged Capital Flagship Fund, LP managed by Engaged Capital, LLC, Engaged Capital Holdings, LLC and others for approximately $430 million.
|CI
|Quotient Technology Inc. Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+16.33%
|398 M $
|-50.61%
|373 M $
|-67.59%
|363 M $
|+7.54%
|438 M $
|+20.62%
|439 M $
|-0.90%
|439 M $
|+77.42%
|442 M $
|+17.87%
|449 M $
|-10.30%
|450 M $
|+13.63%
|456 M $