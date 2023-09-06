Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Quotient Technology Inc. is a promotion and media technology company. The Company is engaged in delivering digital promotions and media for advertisers and retailers. It offers technology and solutions that power integrated digital promotions and media campaigns for brands and retailers. Its platforms enable its customers to plan, buy and execute measurable campaigns that target shopper audiences. Its promotions business consists of a network of consumer touchpoints across its retailer and publisher properties as well as its direct-to-consumer (DTC) app through which we deliver savings to consumers. Its promotions platform offers consumers the ability to save through cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions and digital print promotions, available across our distribution network. Its digital-out-of-home (DOOH) offering features location-based technology that allows marketing agencies and advertisers to target specific consumer segments, reach shoppers in and out of stores.