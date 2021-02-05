Quotient Technology : Launches New Philanthropy Program

Working remotely has provided a series of challenges. Despite these hurdles, Quotient team members have risen to the occasion through events such as 'Hungry for Change' and our holiday 'Packs of Inspiration' event. We are incredibly proud of our team for this accomplishment and look forward to a time when we can gather together to give back. In the meantime, we are excited to continue giving back remotely.

As part of our ongoing effort to influence positive change in the communities around us, we are ecstatic to announce the launch of our newly refocused corporate philanthropy program: Quotient for Change.

Introducing Quotient for Change

Quotient for Change is all about tackling critical issues at the foundational level to provide communities with tangible outcomes, leaving a positive legacy for future generations. To further this goal, we support programs that advance these core pillars:

Economic Stability

Technological Equity

Environmental Sustainability

Quotient Employees Give Back

We understand that everyone has passions outside of work, and we look forward to supporting these individual passions by providing a variety of ways for employees to engage with their communities throughout the year.

Quotient for Change features a matching gift program, paid time off for volunteering and an assortment of philanthropic activities offered both company-wide and in office. Each office will also host their own volunteer committee to drive internal philanthropic engagement.

Our new matching gift program gives employees the opportunity to have their monetary donations matched by Quotient each year, allowing us to double the impact we have on recipient organizations and the communities they serve. Likewise, dedicated paid time off for volunteering allows employees to dedicate their time to the issues and organizations that matter most to them.

Planning for the Year Ahead

Philanthropy has always been an inherent value of the Quotient community, and we cannot wait to renew this dedication in 2021.