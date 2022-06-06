Log in
    QUOT   US7491191034

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
Delayed Nyse  -  06/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
4.290 USD   +4.13%
04:52pQUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/31DPAA AND QUOTIENT ANNOUNCE 2ND DOOH CPG EVENT : June 9, 1pm EST
BU
05/27Quotient Technology Inc. Announces Steven Boal Will Not Stand for Re-Election as Director
CI
Quotient Technology : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
GESSOW ANDREW J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. , 1260 EAST STRINGHAM AVENUE, SUITE 600
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SALT LAKE CITY UT 84106
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
GESSOW ANDREW J
C/O QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
1260 EAST STRINGHAM AVENUE, SUITE 600
SALT LAKE CITY, UT84106 		X

Signatures
/s/ John Platz, Attorney-in-Fact for Andrew J. Gessow 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Quotient Technology Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
