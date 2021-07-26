Quotient Technology : Survey Reveals New Trends About Pandemic Pet Parents

Survey Reveals New Trends About Pandemic Pet Parents As social distancing pushed people to spend more time at home during the pandemic, it's no surprise that many consumers took the opportunity to welcome a new pet into their household. For advertisers and retailers, that means the opportunity to reach and offer value to these category buyers will stretch on for years to come. We conducted a survey of over 1,000 US cat and dog owners to understand how people are shopping for their new furry family members and what marketers can do to reach them. Keep reading below to uncover the highlights.

32% of Gen Z adopted a pet to boost their mental health Over one-third of survey respondents (33%) noted that they adopted a pet during the pandemic. To supplement this data, we analyzed our internal social and sales data to reveal how consumers' shopping habits for pet items changed during the pandemic. We found that as people settled in to working from home with their pets, dog control products-such as bark control, harnesses and gentle leads-saw a 113% increase in sales compared to pre-pandemic. The survey shows that of the people who adopted pets during the pandemic, 52% were male and 48% were female. Furthermore, the survey revealed that millennials (aged 24-42) adopted pets during the pandemic in the highest proportion, with 43% contributing to the 'fur baby boom.' While 40% of millennials said they adopted pets for children and other family members who had been wanting one, 32% of Gen Z (aged 18-23) adopted a pet to boost their mental health.

'With the adoption of furry companions during the pandemic, we found interesting consumer purchase trends for food, gifts, treats and more. These animals have already and will continue to influence consumers' purchasing behavior long after the pandemic is over. This provides retailers and brands with the opportunity to identify and provide value for the ongoing needs of their customers-and their pets.'-Steven Boal, CEO and founder

Almost 17% of Respondents Cook for Their Pet As pandemic restrictions eased across the US, we asked dog and cat owners which pet items they plan to spend the most money on over the next 12 months (respondents could pick multiple options). Food (84%) and medicine/veterinary care (45%) emerged as the biggest expenses. Forty-four percent of dog and cat owners are also planning to pamper their pooches and kitties by purchasing treats. And while standard dry and wet food reigns supreme as the pet food most commonly eaten (80%), almost 17% of respondents noted that they cook for their pet. Of those who cook custom meals for their pet, male respondents led the way at 55% compared to 45% of female respondents. Respondents are willing to pay a premium for their pet's food, too. Just under one-sixth (16%) of respondents usually feed their dogs and cats with gourmet or subscription food services. Younger generations have a higher proportion of respondents who feed their pets with premium selections (21% of both millennials and Gen Z). This supports Quotient's internal data that also shows pets are eating premium. Non-dry dog food sales-including wet and moist dog foods, which tend to be more expensive-are up 25% compared to pre-COVID.