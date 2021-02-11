Quotient Technology : View the Presentation 02/11/2021 | 03:49am EST Send by mail :

FEBRUARY 10, 2021 Q4 & Full Year 2020 Financial Results Forward Looking Statement This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, including our current expectations with respect to revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter and fiscal year 2021; the Company's ability to grow revenues and Adjusted EBITDA; developments with its solutions, partnerships and product launches; relationships with key stakeholders and customers; the Company's ability to manage its business and liquidity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic; growth in the Company's promotions business including national rebates and Retail Performance Media ("RPM") businesses including self-service sponsored search; increasing the number of retailers to our retailer network; market tailwinds including CPGs shift to digital solutions; benefits of restructuring the Company's sales organization; growth of Quotient's Digital Out Of Home offering; the future demands and behaviors of consumers, retailers and CPGs, particularly in light of the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the Company's future investments and growth and ability to leverage its investments and operating expenses. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, our ability to generate positive cash flow and become profitable; the amount and timing of digital marketing spend by CPGs and shifts in CPG spend to digital; our ability to scale our solutions and platforms; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and privacy and data regulations, including our ability to adapt to changes in consumer habits and consumer data privacy concerns; the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which may continue to significantly impact our business, plans and results of operations, as well as the value of our common stock; our ability to negotiate fee arrangements with CPGs and retailers; our ability to maintain and expand the use by consumers of promotions and offers on our platforms; our ability to execute our media strategy; our ability to effectively manage our growth; the performance of our various solutions; our ability to successfully integrate acquired companies into our business; our ability to develop and launch new services and features; our expectations regarding growth drivers; and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020 and future filings and reports by us. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise and does not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. In addition to the U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance and are used by our management for that purpose. The use of non-GAAP measures is further discussed in the accompanying press release and stockholder letter, which have been furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and posted on our website. The press release defines our non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. The stockholder letter also defines our non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Gross Margins and non-GAAP Operating Expenses. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures can also be found in the accompanying press release, stockholder letter and in the Appendix hereto. A reconciliation of Adjusted EB ITDA, non-GAAP Gross Margins and non-GAAP Operating Expenses, all non-GAAP guidance measures, to a corresponding GAAP measure is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and low visibility of certain (income) expense items that are excluded in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Gross Margins and non-GAAP Operating Expenses. Business Highlights Finalist for the 2020 Digiday "Best Influencer Marketing Platform" Technology Award Exceeded Q4 guidance delivering $142.5M in revenue as CPGs increased their spend in 2H 2020 on promotions, brand advertising and shopper marketing. 3% growth in new CPG customers and 11% growth in brand expansion in FY 2020 compared to the prior year. Rite Aid went live with their sponsored product search platform in Q4 2020 - bringing the total to three retailers utilizing this solution. Shipt launched their coupon shelf, powered by Quotient, on their site and app in the fourth quarter. Signed first new retailer in the Automotive vertical, the first expansion beyond grocery for our retail network. Social-Influencer Solution continues to garner industry interest and customer demand as we successfully engage consumers with meaningful content. Q4 2020 Financial Summary Exceeded guidance with quarterly revenue of $142.5M, up 20% over Q4 2019, and up 18% over Q3 2020. GAAP Net Loss in Q4 2020 was $25.3M, compared to $9.6M in Q4 2019. Q4 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $17.9M, exceeding our guidance, up $6.4M from Q4 2019, driven by increased revenues and continued focus on cost and expense management. GAAP operating expenses increased by ~$18.5M compared to last year and were 50.3% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased by ~$5.5M compared to last year and were 34.0% of revenue. Operating cash flow was $13.3M. Ended FY 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $222.8M. Total Revenue $142.5 QUARTERLY TREND ($M) $118.5 $121.1 $98.8 $83.5 ANNUAL TREND ($M) $445.9 $436.2 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '20 Q4 '20 FY '19 FY '20 PERIOD Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '20 Q4 '20 FY '19 FY '20 Revenue ($M) $118.5 $98.8 $83.5 $121.1 $142.5 $436.2 $445.9 YoY 11% 1% -20% 5% 20% 13% 2% Promotions Mix 53% 60% 56% 52% 48% 57% 53% Media Mix 47% 40% 44% 48% 52% 43% 47% Customer Cohort Trend TTM 2019 customer base used to establish customer cohorts for all periods calculated, using total revenue excluding Specialty Retail. Customer base includes retail customers. Q4 2020 customer cohorts + grew 3% Y/Y with growth across 21-40 cohort and 40+ cohort, offset by a decline in Top 20 cohort. Revenue decline across Top 20 cohort was -6% Y/Y. Revenue growth from 21-40 cohort and 40+ cohort was 6% Y/Y and 19% Y/Y, respectively. Revenue from Q4 2020 customer cohorts grew 6% over Q3 2020. Gross Margin QUARTERLY TREND ANNUAL TREND 46.2% 44.3% 39.1% 45.1% 45.0% 45.8% 39.2%39.6%35.1% 37.7% Q4-2019 Q3-2020 Q4-2020 FY-2019 FY-2020 Revenue ($M) $118.5 $121.1 $142.5 $436.2 $445.9 Promo Mix 53% 52% 48% 57% 53% Media Mix 47% 48% 52% 43% 47% Net RR Mix 1% 2% 2% 0% 2% Non-GAAP Gross Margin excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and loss contingency/settlement related to a contract dispute. A reconciliation table for the periods presented can be found in the Appendix section of this presentation. Non-GAAP Y/Y increase primarily driven by product mix + with higher margin media solutions offset by lower margin media solutions. Non-GAAP Q/Q decrease - driven by product mix, partly offset by increases in higher margin media solutions. Q4 2020 GAAP Cost of Revenues includes a $6.8M - settlement charge and $6.9M of amortization of intangible assets, up from $5.7M in Q4 2019. Fixed cost of revenues will scale + to higher efficiency longer term with higher revenues, however uncertainty with product mix variability remains. Operating Expenses Q4 2020 GAAP OpEx of $71.6M compared to $48.0M in Q3 2020 and $53.1M Q4 2019 Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related costs, and restructuring charges. A reconciliation table of the period presented can be found in the Appendix section of this presentation. Q4 2020 GAAP OpEx Y/Y increased by ~$18.5M - primarily due to an increase of $13.9M in fair value of contingent consideration as well as increases in sales and marketing. Q4 2020 Non-GAAP OpEx Y/Y increased by ~$5.5M related to headcount growth, increases in sales & marketing and higher commissions from increased - revenues, partly offset by a decrease in travel expenses, variable compensation and other expenses related to the global pandemic. Up ~$9.3M Q/Q due primarily to higher commissions and increases in sales & marketing spend. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, other (income) expense net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation, amortization and acquisition related costs and other, which includes restructuring charges and loss contingency/settlement charges. A reconciliation table of the periods presented can be found in the Appendix section of this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Our guidance presents reasonable estimates based on what we know currently and does not include any additional changes to market dynamics that may take place as a result of the global pandemic. Our FY 2021 revenue guidance represents 13% growth over the prior year at the midpoint, and our Adjusted EBITDA guidance is ~20% growth at the midpoint. FY2021 Q1 Full Year Low High Low High Revenue ($M) $105.0 $113.0 $490.0 $520.0 Y/Y Growth 6% 14% 10% 17% Q1 Full Year Adjusted EBITDA ($M) $0.0 $10.0 $45.0 $65.0 Y/Y Growth (100)% 96% (2)% 41% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 0% 9% 9% 13% QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands) Q4 FY 19 Q3 FY 20 Q4 FY 20 FY 2019 FY 2020 Revenues $ 118,532 $ 121,116 $ 142,529 $ 436,160 $ 445,887 Cost of revenues (GAAP) $ 72,219 $ 73,603

$ 92,469 $ 263,606 $ 277,914 (less) Stock-based compensation (521) (442) (479) (2,193) (1,743) (less) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (less) Loss contingency/settlement related to a contract dispute (less) Restructuring charges (5,686) - - (6,027) (6,930) (21,555) (25,560) (2,000) (6,834) - (8,834) - - - (82) Cost of revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 66,012 $ 65,134 $ 78,226 $ 239,858 $ 241,695 Gross margin (GAAP) $ Gross margin percentage (GAAP) 46,313 39.1% $ 47,513 $ 50,060 $ 39.2% 35.1% 172,554 39.6% $ 167,973 37.7% Gross margin (Non-GAAP)* $ Gross margin percentage (Non-GAAP) 52,520 44.3% $ 55,982

$ 64,303 46.2% 45.1% $ 196,302 45.0% $ 204,192 45.8% * Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, loss contingency/settlement related to a contract dispute, and restructuring charges. QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands) Q4 FY 19 Q3 FY 20 Q4 FY 20 FY 2019 FY 2020 Revenues $ 118,532 $ 121,116 $ 142,529 $ 436,160 $ 445,887 Sales and marketing expenses 27,541 24,555 31,124 101,244 104,527 (less) Stock-based compensation (1,816) (1,187) (1,399) (6,812) (5,311) (less) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (less) Restructuring charges (675) - (866) (866) (2,203) (3,562) - - - Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses $ 25,050 $ 22,502 $ 28,859 $ 92,229 $ (526) 95,128 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing percentage 21% 19% 20% 21% 21% Research and development 10,771 9,744 11,358 39,076 40,316 (less) Stock-based compensation (1,225) (1,003) (1,108) (4,804) (3,831) (less) Restructuring charges - - - - (283) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses $ 9,546 $ 8,741 $ 10,250 $ 34,272 $ 36,202 Non-GAAP Research and development percentage 8% 7% 7% 8% 8% General and administrative expenses 14,227 12,099 14,720 58,328 54,177 (less) Stock-based compensation (4,883) (3,857) (4,364) (18,328) (17,486) (less) Restructuring charges - - - (4,212) (591) (less) Acquisiton related costs (1,065) (393) (1,039) (3,407) (2,045) Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses $ Non-GAAP General and administrative percentage 8,279 $ 7% 7,849 $ 9,317 $ 32,381 $ 34,055 6% 7% 7% 8% Non-GAAP Operating expenses* $ 42,875 $ 39,092 $ 48,426 $ 158,882 $ 165,385 Non-GAAP Operating expense percentage 36% 32% 34% 36% 37% * Non-GAAP operating expenses excludes changes in fair value of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, and acquisition related costs. QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands) Q4 FY 19 Q1 FY 20 Q2 FY 20 Q3 FY 20 Q4 FY 20 FY 2019 FY 2020 Net loss Adjustments: $ (9,560) $ (16,725) $ (19,133) $ (4,218) $ (25,305) $ (37,057) $ (65,381) Stock-based compensation Depreciation and amortization Acquisition related costs and other (1) 8,445 7,526 7,006 6,489 7,350 32,137 28,371 8,177 8,886 8,957 8,679 9,830 31,437 36,352 1,091 1,708 388 2,393 7,872 7,670 12,361 Change in fair value of contingent consideration Interest expense 519 460 3,766 1,562 14,446 1,571 20,234 3,539 3,574 3,610 3,646 3,691 13,955 14,521 Other (income) expense, net (1,009) (580) (187) 59 (432) (5,223) (1,140) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 285 230 (35) 66 458 660 719 Total adjustments $ 21,047 $ 21,804 $ 23,505 $ 22,894 $ 43,215 $ 82,207 $ 111,418 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $

11,487 $ 5,079 $ 4,372 $ 18,676 $ 17,910 $ 45,150 $ 46,037 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) 10% 5% 5% 15% 13% 10% 10% (1) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and acquisition related costs and other, which includes: restructuring charges of $1.5 million during Q1 FY 20; loss contingency of $2.0 million related to a contract dispute during Q3 FY 20; settlement of $6.8 million related to a contract dispute during Q4 FY 20; restructuring charges of $4.3 million during FY 2019; and restructuring charges of $1.5 million, and settlement of $8.8 million related to a contract dispute during FY 2020. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA and Revenues. Attachments Original document

