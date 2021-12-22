Quotient Technology : ‘Quotient for Change' Celebrates Season of Giving

'Quotient for Change' Celebrates Season of Giving The end-of-year holiday months are often described as the season of giving, a time to slow down and focus on caring for those around us. This year, the Quotient team participated in a variety of volunteer and donation-based initiatives to give back and show our appreciation for our communities.

Creating Change Close to Home To kick off the season, we held a virtual volunteering event on November 30 for Giving Tuesday. Employees joined the online event to focus on supporting youth in the US foster care system through SOS Children's Villages. Together, volunteers learned about the challenges faced by children in foster care and assembledWelcome Home packs for recipient children.

Across our regional offices, employees participated in a number of volunteer and donation-based initiatives to help local charities in their communities. Our Cincinnati volunteers kicked off their season of giving by sorting food donations at the Freestore Foodbankand hosting a holiday donation drive where they contributed gifts and necessities to Operation Give Backin support of Cincinnati-area families in need. Mountain View volunteers partnered with a local elementary school to "adopt" multiple families and donate gifts in time for the holidays. Volunteers then gathered to sort and distribute fresh food items, serving hundreds of families.

In Nashville, employee fundraising led to the purchase of holiday gifts and necessities for recipient families through the Community Resource Center. Employees then spent the day shopping for the gifts and delivering, sorting and distributing donations. Meanwhile, in New York, volunteers came together to sort food donations and pack lunches at The Bowery Mission.