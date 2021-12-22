Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Quotient Technology Inc.
  News
  Summary
    QUOT   US7491191034

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quotient Technology : ‘Quotient for Change' Celebrates Season of Giving

12/22/2021 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
'Quotient for Change' Celebrates Season of Giving

The end-of-year holiday months are often described as the season of giving, a time to slow down and focus on caring for those around us. This year, the Quotient team participated in a variety of volunteer and donation-based initiatives to give back and show our appreciation for our communities.

Creating Change Close to Home

To kick off the season, we held a virtual volunteering event on November 30 for Giving Tuesday. Employees joined the online event to focus on supporting youth in the US foster care system through SOS Children's Villages. Together, volunteers learned about the challenges faced by children in foster care and assembledWelcome Home packs for recipient children.

Across our regional offices, employees participated in a number of volunteer and donation-based initiatives to help local charities in their communities.

Our Cincinnati volunteers kicked off their season of giving by sorting food donations at the Freestore Foodbankand hosting a holiday donation drive where they contributed gifts and necessities to Operation Give Backin support of Cincinnati-area families in need.

Mountain View volunteers partnered with a local elementary school to "adopt" multiple families and donate gifts in time for the holidays. Volunteers then gathered to sort and distribute fresh food items, serving hundreds of families.

In Nashville, employee fundraising led to the purchase of holiday gifts and necessities for recipient families through the Community Resource Center. Employees then spent the day shopping for the gifts and delivering, sorting and distributing donations. Meanwhile, in New York, volunteers came together to sort food donations and pack lunches at The Bowery Mission.

Finally, across our European offices, employees provided gifts and donations throughout the month of December. London donations benefited the GOSH Hospital, while our Paris team partnered with La Boutique Sans Argentto give second-hand items for the holidays.

Thank you to all the Q-Crew members who helped make this a season of giving to remember! For more details on our corporate philanthropy program, check out our Quotient for Changepage.

Disclaimer

Quotient Technology Inc. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 19:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
