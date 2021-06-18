Log in
    QUOT   US7491191034

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
  
Quotient Technology : Top Father's Day Trends for Campaign Planning

06/18/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
Top Father's Day Trends for Campaign Planning

As vaccination ratescontinue to rise, people are spending more time out of home. That means that holidays and special occasions are once again creating an opportunity for consumers to gather together with friends and family.

With Father's Day coming up this weekend, we wanted to see what people were interested in ahead of the holiday. We conducted an analysis of trending topicson the Quotient Social Platform to see what kind of products people were searching for on social in the month leading up to Father's Day.

Read on for the results.

What the Data Says About Dads

Traditional favorites reign supreme this Father's Day. When examining cross-category trends from the month leading up to Father's Day, classic themes like grilling, camping, home improvement and alcoholic beverages emerged.

What does that mean for your brand? Each of these themes can include a variety of CPG products. Maybe it's food and drink items that can be used in grilling recipes or served around a campfire, but these themes can also include paper towels and disposable dishware for easy clean-up, bug spray to keep pests away while in the great outdoors or even portable toiletries and single-use first aid supplies that can be included in camping kits.

The key for advertisers and retailers is to use a variety of tactics and channels to reach interested consumers while incorporating audience and behavioral insights from first-party data to personalize your media and promotions.

For more insight into how Quotient can help inform your future holiday campaign planning, get in touch with our team at [email protected]or check out our dedicated social platform page.

Source: Quotient Social Platform, March 18 vs. May 18, 2021

Lift for Social Data is calculated by taking the percent change in social engagement compared to the same day in the previous month.

Disclaimer

Quotient Technology Inc. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 18:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 523 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -53,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 040 M 1 040 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 163
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Quotient Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,38 $
Last Close Price 11,14 $
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven R. Boal Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Raskin President
Pamela J. Strayer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Connie L. Chen Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel
Andrew Jody Gessow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.18.26%1 040
OMNICOM GROUP INC.29.58%17 383
WPP PLC25.94%16 773
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA34.74%16 081
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.37.88%12 757
WEIBO CORPORATION17.42%10 966