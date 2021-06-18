Quotient Technology : Top Father's Day Trends for Campaign Planning

As vaccination ratescontinue to rise, people are spending more time out of home. That means that holidays and special occasions are once again creating an opportunity for consumers to gather together with friends and family.

With Father's Day coming up this weekend, we wanted to see what people were interested in ahead of the holiday. We conducted an analysis of trending topicson the Quotient Social Platform to see what kind of products people were searching for on social in the month leading up to Father's Day.

Read on for the results.