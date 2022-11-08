Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Quotient Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUOT   US7491191034

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
2.630 USD   -5.40%
04:30pEarnings Flash (QUOT) QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY Reports Q3 Revenue $70.3M, vs. Street Est of $72.3M
MT
04:21pQuotient Technology Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pQuotient Secures $105 Million Non-Dilutive Debt Financing
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quotient Technology to Participate at 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

11/08/2022 | 04:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today that it will participate at the 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference.

Matt Krepsik, Chief Executive Officer, and Yuneeb Khan, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1x1 and small group meetings with investors on November 17th. For those interested in registering for the event, please email sharon.novak@craig-hallum.com or contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

About Quotient

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is a leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Quotient's omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
04:30pEarnings Flash (QUOT) QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY Reports Q3 Revenue $70.3M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
04:21pQuotient Technology Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:21pQuotient Secures $105 Million Non-Dilutive Debt Financing
BU
04:20pQuotient Technology Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04:20pQuotient Technology to Participate at 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
BU
10/26Quotient to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
BU
10/26Quotient Technology : Shopmium Cash-Back App Launches in the U.S.
PU
10/26Quotient Announces U.S. Launch of Shopmium Cash-Back App to Enable Brands to Engage and..
BU
09/28Quotient's Omnichannel Measurement Now Combines Promotions with Media to Ensure Every S..
BU
09/19Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT) dropped from S&P Retai..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 316 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 268 M 268 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Quotient Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,78 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Krepsik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Raskin President
Yuneeb Khan Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert A. McDonald Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel C. Pumphrey Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.-62.53%268
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-0.27%14 865
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-0.56%14 857
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-21.23%11 601
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-36.63%10 571
WPP PLC-28.04%9 926