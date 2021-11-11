Quotient and Place Exchange Offer First-Time Programmatic Access to InStore Audio Network in Over 16,000 Stores

Place Exchange enables Quotient’s retailer and advertiser clients to deliver audio messages into the largest Audio Out-of-Home network in the U.S. spanning major grocery and drug chains nationwide

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, together with Place Exchange, the leading supply side platform (SSP) for programmatic out-of-home and place-based media, today announced access to the largest network of digital in-store audio messaging in the US, InStore Audio Network, which reaches over 100 million shoppers each week in over 16,000 stores nationwide. Place Exchange enables Quotient’s retailer and advertiser clients to reach these consumers at the point of purchase through InStore Audio Network’s digital audio program across major grocery chains, including Albertsons, Safeway, Southeastern Grocers, Schnucks, Ahold Delhaize and major drug stores such as CVS and Rite Aid.

While 95% of shoppers visit a grocery store or pharmacy at least once a week, there have traditionally been limited opportunities to reach these shoppers across every aisle of the store, when they are actively making purchase decisions. This breakthrough integration gives marketers the opportunity to reach consumers at the point of purchase while they are making their buying decisions in a ubiquitous manner.

“This announcement marks Quotient’s entry into a new channel in our expansive omnichannel offering. Audio can deliver lower-funnel, high-impact messages targeted to the right consumers as they are making buying decisions,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder at Quotient. “Reaching shoppers with captivating audio while actively purchasing at grocery and drug stores is a development we are all very excited about.”

“We are thrilled to expand into the audio out-of-home space by being the first to offer programmatic access to the largest in-store audio publisher,” said Ari Buchalter, CEO at Place Exchange. “Programmatic buying gives advertisers ease, flexibility and automation which is especially powerful with a digital out-of-home channel like audio, since it delivers messaging at the precise moments before purchases are made, creating immediate impact for brands.”

Audio OOH provides unique benefits to advertisers. It is highly complementary to other omnichannel media used to reach consumers before and during visits to grocery and drug stores. It also allows advertisers to educate, influence and direct a captive shopping audience in every aisle of the store. Audio OOH media can be targeted with Quotient’s exclusive and proprietary data and measured alongside other digital media channels. Available measurement includes total attributable sales, average brand spend per impression, and return on ad spend.

“As the largest in-store audio network in the U.S., we reach over 100 million shoppers each week with digital audio messaging delivered right at the point-of-purchase,” said Gary Seem, President and CEO at InStore Audio Network. “By allowing advertisers to access and purchase our inventory programmatically, audio advertising can be a highly effective, easy-to-manage tool in the marketer’s digital toolbox.”

Brands and retailers can find more information on partnering with Quotient for audio OOH as well as other digital media and promotions by visiting www.quotient.com.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and has offices in California, Cincinnati, New York, Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient is the registered trademark of Quotient Technology Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About Place Exchange

Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home and place-based media. Integrated with omnichannel DSPs, Place Exchange’s patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. AdExchanger named Place Exchange a 2020 and 2021 Programmatic Power Player. For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com.

About the InStore Audio Network

The InStore Audio Network is the largest in-store audio advertising provider in the United States and delivers commercial audio messages to shoppers in over 16,000 grocery, drug, and convenience stores. The InStore Audio Network provides music programming and equipment, retail specific messaging and third party branded messaging ad sales to retailers such as CVS, Rite Aid, Albertsons, Safeway, Southeastern Grocers, Ahold, Tops Markets, Weis Market and Brookshires. By reaching consumers at the point-of-purchase in a captive media environment with a compelling audio message, the InStore Audio Network delivers over 460 million impressions a month and delivers proven sales lift for participating advertisers. The InStore Audio Network has corporate offices in Princeton, NJ and is headed by Jeffrey Shapiro, Chairman and Gary Seem, President/CEO. More information can be found at the company’s web site: www.instoreaudionetwork.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005322/en/