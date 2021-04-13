Log in
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
Quotient : Announces Partnership with Plum Market, Opening Platform and Delivering Value to Regional Customers

04/13/2021 | 08:11am EDT
Quotient expands offering to regional retailers as part of continued focus on innovation and technology expansion

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced a partnership with grocery chain, Plum Market, to offer savings to more consumers who shop at a variety of stores. As shoppers continue to search for value, and in particular as a result of the ongoing pandemic, Quotient has expanded its Retailer Promotion Platform capabilities to cater to regional retailers. Through this partnership, shoppers will now have access to a wider variety of digital coupons and rebates directly in the Plum Market app, while advertisers will benefit from an expanded audience to seamlessly access their promotions.

“We’re always looking for ways to innovate, and this partnership with Quotient enables us to seamlessly deliver new and relevant promotions directly through our app,” said Marc Jonna, Plum Market Co-Founder & President. “We’re thrilled to offer these incentives that reward our guests a way that really enhances their shopping experience.”

Regional retailers can now work directly with Quotient or through a Quotient channel partner in the same manner as larger retailers to deliver shopper value. Quotient is committed to serving the entire retail market, including regional retailers who can now access advertiser content to take advantage of significant ROI for themselves and their advertiser partners. In addition to promotions, Quotient digital capabilities also provide advertisers the ability to reach shoppers of regional retailers.

Through this partnership, Plum Market will be able to provide an enhanced digital experience across their platforms to shoppers and drive national promotions. Upon using their Plum Market mobile app, shoppers can access national savings while at the same time continuing to earn shopper “points”.

“We continue to focus on innovation and technology to better provide value to all shoppers, and we are excited to expand our retailer platform services to regional retailers,” said Steven Boal, CEO of Quotient. “Through this partnership, Plum Market will have the ability to continue to improve its loyalty program by providing national savings to both their shoppers and advertiser partners.”

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers. The Quotient platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

About Plum Market

Plum Market is a privately owned Detroit based company with a service forward approach to food, beverage, and wellness essentials. The company promotes all natural, organic, and locally crafted items to meet the needs of the health conscious and the foodies alike, across more than 25 multiple format locations throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio with new locations announced in Dallas, Hollywood, and Washington DC. For more information, visit www.plummarket.com, join on Facebook, and follow @PlumMarket on Twitter and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
