Quotient's Retail Ad Network Launches to Simplify and Consolidate Off-Site Retail Media Campaigns Through One Holistic Platform

The network unifies the fragmented retail media landscape and brings massive scale, robust measurement, convenience of execution and data transparency.

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), a leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced the launch of its Retail Ad Network that aggregates individual retail media networks to enable advertisers to target, manage, execute and measure off-site campaigns across multiple retailers through one central, transparent platform.

For brands, Quotient’s Retail Ad Network creates an “easy button” for planning and executing scaled yet targeted off-site media to drive omnichannel traffic and sales, with the ability to combine with digital coupons to further incentivize action.

“With more and more players continuing to enter the retail media landscape with their own networks, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for CPG and other brands to resource and navigate the fragmented space, determine where to allocate their budgets and measure campaigns holistically,” said Henri Lellouche, VP of Retail and Partnerships at Quotient. “The lack of consolidation and measurement standards in retail media has, we believe, created an opportunity for Quotient to become the centralized touchpoint for retail media campaigns. We’re excited to launch the Retail Ad Network, with the ability to combine retail media campaigns with digital coupons to drive further conversion."

Campaigns executed through the new Retail Ad Network are delivered programmatically by Quotient’s dedicated demand side platform (DSP) across extensive brand-safe inventory on the open web and digital out-of-home (DOOH) properties. Powered by addressable retailer first-party consumer purchase data and Quotient’s proprietary location intelligence data, the technology serves dynamic, co-branded creative targeted to specific customer segments to reach qualified shoppers with relevant content and drive conversion. Once a campaign is live, Quotient’s advanced measurement capabilities deliver transparent performance metrics of attributable sales by channel, creative and audience.

By aggregating media planning and buying across retailer networks, Quotient’s Retail Ad Network gives retailers of all sizes and all classes of trade the opportunity to access a larger share of ad dollars, with the scale amassed by multiple retailers within the network attracting commensurate ad investment. This solution presents a means for retailers to monetize their inventory and first-party data to generate incremental revenue. “Aggregating retailers within our network is designed to allow brands to achieve significant scale more easily. Ultimately, we believe this will empower retailers of all sizes to capture their share of the pie,” Lellouche continues.

For more information, visit quotient.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ significantly from expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, Quotient’s ability to become the central touchpoint for retail media campaigns, Quotient’s ability to aggregate retailers within its network and whether such aggregation can enable brands to achieve significant scale more easily and to a significant extent, and the factors described in the Risk Factors section of Quotient’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, as amended on April 29, 2022, and as from time to time updated in Quotient’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These documents are available in the “SEC Filings” section of Quotient’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.quotient.com. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Quotient’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers. The Quotient platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005197/en/