Quotient to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 9, 2022

01/19/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Quotient will issue a press release and post a Stockholder Letter on its website’s Investor Relations section at https://investors.quotient.com. Following the release of financials, management will host a webcast conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT/ 2:00 p.m. PDT.

To access the call, we encourage you to pre-register using this link: Quotient Q4 2021 Earnings Pre Registration. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code. Registration will be open throughout the live call. You may also access the call and register with a live operator by dialing (844) 200 6205, 1 (833) 950 0062 for Canada, and +1 (929) 526 1599 for outside the U.S. You will be able to access the call by using code 087053. We suggest registering for call at least 15 minutes prior to the 2:00 p.m. PDT start time.

A live webcast will be available at https://investors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and has offices in California, Cincinnati, New York, Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 M - -
Net income 2021 -38,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 78,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 633 M 633 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 163
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Quotient Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,70 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven R. Boal Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Raskin President
Pamela J. Strayer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Connie L. Chen Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel
Andrew Jody Gessow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.-9.70%633
WPP PLC7.06%18 643
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.24%17 268
OMNICOM GROUP INC.8.64%16 769
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.1.63%14 498
CYBERAGENT, INC.-4.44%8 069