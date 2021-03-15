Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quotient Technology Inc.    QUOT

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raise a Glass to St. Patrick's Day: Chocolate Milk Saw a 194% Sales Lift Ahead of the Holiday

03/15/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Raise a Glass to St. Patrick's Day: Chocolate Milk Saw a 194% Sales Lift Ahead of the Holiday How are you planning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day?

If you're anything like me, it's probably with a cold drink in hand and something yummy to snack on. In preparation for the holiday, we took a look back at our first-party purchase intent data and exclusive consumer spending data from March 2020 to see which products people purchased ahead of St. Patrick's Day and how those trends can be translated into content thought-starters.

Let's take a look.

Top St. Patrick's Day Trends by Category and Location

Unsurprisingly, the food and drink categories reign supreme for many St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Our data shows consumers marking the occasion with everything from traditional Irish dishes to alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks alike.

The following categories saw lift in the weeks around St. Patrick's Day (3/9/20 - 3/22-20) compared to the rest of the year.

Sales and Activation Trends

Lift in promotions activations and sales around St. Patrick's Day 2020 compared to the rest of the year

Understanding that consumers purchased specific products for their St. Patrick's Day celebrations, we wanted to take a deeper dive into some of the most popular seasonal staples-namely, corned beef and cabbage, mint and chocolate flavored drinks and whiskey and scotch drinks.

See which DMAs experienced some of the largest increases in sales of these products during the weeks leading up to St. Patrick's Day.

How did different U.S. cities celebrate St Patrick's Day 2020?

Food and drink trends by % sales lift

Turning Trends into Content

So, knowing that these topics trend differently across various areas of the country, how can brands turn these insights into actionable content ideas? For colder climates like Baltimore, Rochester or Salt Lake City, brands can share hot St. Patrick's Day drink ideas like a whiskey-spiked hot toddy or a peppermint hot chocolate. Likewise, warmer cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta and Austin may respond to more refreshing options like a mint chocolate milkshake!

As far as food goes, the Quotient Social Platform shows that 'Corned Beef and Cabbage' starts trending upward in mid-February in conjunction with St. Patrick's Day. When searching for this topic, consumers look for other traditional Irish side dishes like soda bread and cabbage rolls while also looking for ways to turn this dish into a modern-day convenience. Additional top related keywords include 'Slow Cooker' and 'Pressure Cooking.' Brands can use this knowledge to create consumer-friendly content like a roundup of time-saving tips for a traditional St. Patrick's Day feast.

So, no matter where consumers are or how they choose to celebrate, there are plenty of ways for your brand to create campaigns that are strategic, targeted to consumer interests and spread across omnichannel properties to ensure you're reaching consumers wherever, whenever and however they shop.

For more information on how Quotient can help bring your campaign planning to life for upcoming events, contact our team at [email protected]. Sláinte!

Disclaimer

Quotient Technology Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 17:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
01:16pRAISE A GLASS TO ST. PATRICK'S DAY : Chocolate Milk Saw a 194% Sales Lift Ahead ..
PU
03/11QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY  : Connecting with Generation Z & Beyond Both Online and Off..
PU
03/09QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY  : Leveraging Omnichannel Strategies for Back-to-School Plan..
PU
03/08QUOTIENT  : Builds Business Momentum with Industry Shift to Digital
BU
03/05QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY  : New Report Tracks the Rise of Digital Promotions Against ..
PU
03/03INFLUENCER SPOTLIGHT : Tash Haynes at Wisdom & Courage
PU
03/01QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY  : to Present at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conf..
BU
02/26QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY  : Celebrates Black History Month
PU
02/23QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/19QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY  : for Change Collaborates with iMentor to Inspire Students
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 516 M - -
Net income 2021 -15,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -96,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 522 M 1 522 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 163
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Quotient Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,20 $
Last Close Price 16,44 $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven R. Boal Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Raskin President
Pamela J. Strayer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Connie L. Chen Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel
Andrew Jody Gessow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.74.52%1 522
OMNICOM GROUP INC.24.71%16 724
WPP PLC12.63%15 333
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA25.66%14 672
AUTOHOME INC.-3.76%11 982
WEIBO CORPORATION27.13%11 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ