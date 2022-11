Earnings Call transcript for the first half ended September 30, 2022 of the financial year 2022-2023 (1H FY2022/2023)

Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company KSC (Public)

Thursday, November 10, 2022-14:30 (KWT UTC+03:00)

1H 2022-23 earnings call

Abdulhameed Malhas:

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today on the Qurain Petrochemicals Industries Company (QPIC) webinar for the first half period ended September 30, 2022, of the financial year 2022-2023.

This is Abdulhameed Malhas, the Investment and Communication manager of QPIC. I have with me on the call today my two colleagues: Mr. Tanweer Khalfay, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Mr. Mickey Zacharia, Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

We will cover in our presentation today the highlights of the announced period, and then we will follow with a Q&A session to answer any inquiries you may have.

Before proceeding, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on page two of the shared presentation. This webinar and presentation in no way constitute an invitation or offer to subscribe to or transact in any security.

Any forward-looking statements that may arise during this call are made to the best extent of our knowledge and assumptions as of date. Future results, performance, and events could always differ from those described during the webinar.

And now, I will hand over the call to Tanweer to begin the presentation. Tanweer,

please go ahead.

Financial Highlights

Tanweer Khalfay: Thank you, Abdulhameed. Good afternoon, everyone.

We're happy to present to you the financial results for the first half period ended September 30, 2022, of the financial year 2022-2023.

QPIC earned a net income of KD 15.81 million for the first half ended September 30, 2022, versus KD 3.35 million for the same period last year, representing an increase of KD 12.46 million or 372%. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for this period was, therefore, 14.72 fils per share versus 3.27 fils per share last year.

Page 2 of 4