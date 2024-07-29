The "Me" by Jennie Garth collection, including denim fabrication from REPREVE Our Ocean ®, brings a seamless fusion of fashion and timeless comfort to QVC

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, world leader in live shoppable entertainment announced today that it has collaborated with actress, advocate, designer and Q50 Ambassador Jennie Garth for the upcoming launch of the "Me" by Jennie Garth collection exclusively for QVC. The apparel collection, which premieres on-air and on QVC.com on July 29, reflects Garth's distinct flair with chic, stylish and comfortable styles for women to effortlessly be themselves.

Inspired by Garth's iconic Beverly Hills, 90210 character Kelly Taylor and her bold "I Choose Me" statement, the collection invites one to put themselves first with signature fashion in an effortless yet chic California vibe. "Me" by Jennie Garth offers relaxed, easy and refined styles in current silhouettes that will inspire confidence and body positivity. Created with the QVC customer, women 50+ in mind, the collection delivers quality, ease and style in every design. With inclusive sizing ranging from XXS to 3X or 0-32 and prices from $49.00 to $129.00, the collection is attainable without compromising on quality or design.

"With her innate sense of style and an authentic connection to the customer, Jennie has created a brand that is a harmonious blend of elegance and relatability," said Rachel Ungaro, GMM and VP of Fashion Merchandising for QVC. "Through QVC's Age of Possibility platform, we are championing women 50-plus to live their best and fullest lives and bringing them fresh products and brands that celebrate this vibrant stage in their lives. As an esteemed member of our Q50, Jennie encourages women to connect to a mindset of self-care and self-love. With Jennie's styling secrets from her years in Hollywood, she will inspire QVC customers to embrace their own personal style."

"Me" by Jennie Garth will feature thoughtfully curated drops inspired by different locations and cities, and the tones, textures, and feelings they evoke. The first launch collection is inspired by the colors and textures of the California Central Coast. All the denim pieces in the collection, including jeans, jackets, jumpsuits and skirts, are made with a recycled "REPREVE Our Ocean" fabrication, polyester viscose that is specially sourced from post-consumer plastic bottles at high risk of ending up in the ocean. Each denim item in the collection has been made with anywhere from 13-28 recycled plastic bottles.

"All women deserve to feel confident, beautiful, and safe to be themselves, says Jennie Garth. "It was a priority for me to design this line with the QVC customer in mind. "Me" is designed for anyone who embraces the beauty of choice. QVC is the perfect platform for this launch as they aim to make sure all women, especially those over 50 who are often underrepresented, feel both seen and supported. I am proud to launch this collection with QVC as a member of their Q50."

QVC's Quintessential 50 (Q50), a part of the Age of Possibility, is comprised of QVC hosts, celebrities, activists, entrepreneurs and more, whose experiences and achievements prove the possibilities that this time of life offers for women. With their fresh input, unique perspective, and modern taste, the Q50 will help guide QVC's efforts to support women in their Age of Possibility by influencing QVC's programming and product offerings.

Embrace the beauty of choice with Me by Jennie Garth, designed exclusively for QVC. The collection is available now on QVC.com and premieres on-air Monday, July 29 at 12 a.m. EST with Jennie Garth.

