Communications services companies fell as traders rotated into value sectors.

Shares of Qurate Retail, operator of the QVC and HSN shopping channels, fell sharply after it logged a 13% decline in revenue for the fourth quarter and said it has hired a new chief financial officer.

An outage on Twitter's social-media platform was resolved soon after the service failed to load for users across several regions.

