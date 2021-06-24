Log in
    QRTEA   US74915M1009

QURATE RETAIL, INC.

(QRTEA)
QRTEA Alert - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

06/24/2021 | 04:14pm EDT
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

If you currently own stock or options in Qurate and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 495 M - -
Net income 2021 795 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 286 M 5 286 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 26 508
Free-Float 89,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael A. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Gregory Ben Maffei Executive Chairman
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
David E. Rapley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QURATE RETAIL, INC.17.50%5 286
AMAZON.COM, INC.7.58%1 767 060
JD.COM, INC.-16.79%113 144
WAYFAIR INC.37.06%32 249
ETSY, INC.0.87%22 841
ALLEGRO.EU SA-28.87%16 275