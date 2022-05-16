Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qurate Retail, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QRTEA   US74915M1009

QURATE RETAIL, INC.

(QRTEA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/16 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.630 USD   -5.47%
05/12Qurate Retail, Inc. to Present at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit
BU
05/06QURATE RETAIL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/06SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Decline Premarket Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qurate Retail Announces Semi-Annual Interest Payment and Regular Additional Distribution on 4.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2029

05/16/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate Retail") (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today announced the payment of a semi-annual interest payment and a regular additional distribution to the holders as of May 1, 2022 of the 4.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2029 (the "Debentures") issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Liberty Interactive LLC (“LI LLC”). The amount of the interest payment is $20.00 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures (a “Debenture”), and the amount of the additional distribution is $0.3930 per Debenture.

Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of the Debentures is reduced by an amount equal to each Extraordinary Additional Distribution made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each successive semi-annual interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the semi-annual interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 4.0% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular Extraordinary Additional Distribution that results in an adjustment to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary Additional Distribution.

To date, there has been one Extraordinary Additional Distribution to holders of the Debentures. On August 7, 2013, LI LLC made an Extraordinary Additional Distribution of $63.0960 per $1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures arising from the merger transaction between Sprint Nextel Corporation and SoftBank Corp.

Adjustments to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the amount of the semi-annual interest payments received by holders of the Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 4.0% per annum of the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of the amount of the semi-annual interest payment being made on the Debentures announced today, its allocation between payment of interest and repayment of principal and the revised adjusted principal amount resulting from such payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures:

May 15, 2022 Beginning
Adjusted Principal

Total
Payment

Interest

Additional Payment
of Principal

May 15, 2022 Ending
Adjusted Principal

$913.3827

$20.0000

$18.2677

$1.7323

$911.6504

LI LLC is also making a regular additional distribution of $0.3930 per Debenture, attributable to the quarterly cash dividends paid by Lumen Technologies, Inc. of $0.25 per share on both December 10, 2021 and March 18, 2022. The regular additional distribution will not result in an adjustment to the adjusted principal amount of the Debentures.

The semi-annual interest payment and regular additional distribution are expected to be paid on May 16, 2022 to holders of record of the Debentures on May 1, 2022.

On April 1, 2020, T-Mobile US, Inc. completed its acquisition of Sprint Corporation (“TMUS/S Acquisition”) for 0.10256 shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. for every share of Sprint Corporation. Following the TMUS/S Acquisition, the reference shares attributable to each $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures consist of 0.3309 shares of common stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (Nasdaq: TMUS) and 0.7860 shares of common stock of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN).

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company comprised of seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road® (collectively, “Qurate Retail Group℠”). Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail, Inc. also holds various minority interests and green energy investments.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about QURATE RETAIL, INC.
05/12Qurate Retail, Inc. to Present at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit
BU
05/06QURATE RETAIL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/06SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Decline Premarket Friday
MT
05/06SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Qurate Retail, Inc., Qurate Retail Group, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06..
CI
05/06Top Premarket Decliners
MT
05/06Qurate Retail's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
05/06Earnings Flash (QRTEA) QURATE RETAIL Reports Q1 EPS $0.15
MT
05/06Earnings Flash (QRTEA) QURATE RETAIL Posts Q1 Revenue $2.88B
MT
05/06Qurate Retail, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QURATE RETAIL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 796 M - -
Net income 2022 356 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 472 M 1 472 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 26 745
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart QURATE RETAIL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qurate Retail, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QURATE RETAIL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,84 $
Average target price 4,40 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Rawlinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QURATE RETAIL, INC.-49.47%1 472
AMAZON.COM, INC.-32.19%1 150 268
JD.COM, INC.-26.43%78 761
COUPANG, INC.-54.60%23 511
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.96%18 243
ETSY, INC.-57.94%11 705