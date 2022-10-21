Advanced search
QURATE RETAIL, INC.

(QRTEA)
10/21/2022
2.070 USD   +0.49%
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Annual Investor Meeting

10/21/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) will be holding its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 17, 2022, which will occur concurrent with the annual Investor Meeting of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”). Presentations related to Liberty Media will begin at approximately 9:00am E.T., and the presentation for Qurate Retail is estimated to begin at approximately 11:00am E.T. During its annual Investor Meeting, observations may be made regarding Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

The annual Investor Meeting will be held in New York, NY and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration and livestream information is available on the Qurate Retail website and at http://timesevents.nytimes.com/LibertyMedia2022InvestorDay. Please note that all in-person attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

A Q&A session will be hosted after the presentations. In-person attendees will be able to ask questions live, or interested parties are able to submit questions in advance by emailing investorday@libertymedia.com with the subject “Investor Day Question” by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, November 11, 2022.

An archive of the webcast of the Investor Meeting will also be available on https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

Companies presenting at the annual Investor Meetings include:

  • Morning Presentations Beginning 9:00am E.T.
    • Liberty Media
      • Atlanta Braves
      • Formula 1
      • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
      • Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
    • Qurate Retail, Inc.
  • Afternoon Presentations Beginning 12:30pm E.T.
    • Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.
      • Tripadvisor, Inc.
    • Liberty Broadband Corporation
      • Charter Communications, Inc.
      • GCI
  • Q&A Session

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company comprised of seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® (collectively, “Qurate Retail GroupSM”). Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail, Inc. also holds various minority interests.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 679 M - -
Net income 2022 414 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 831 M 831 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 26 745
Free-Float 89,3%
Managers and Directors
David L. Rawlinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QURATE RETAIL, INC.-72.76%831
AMAZON.COM, INC.-30.87%1 174 116
JD.COM, INC.-41.17%64 415
COUPANG, INC.-43.84%29 150
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.58%19 255
ETSY, INC.-55.49%12 337