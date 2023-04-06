Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) will host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter of 2023 on Friday, May 5th at 8:00 a.m. E.T. Before the open of market trading that day, Qurate Retail will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/press-releases. The press release and conference call may discuss Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call InComm Conferencing at (877) 704-4234 or +1 (215) 268-9904, passcode 13736370, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

In addition, the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should visit the Qurate Retail website at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. Links to the press release and replays of the call will also be available on the Qurate Retail website. The conference call will be archived on the website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

