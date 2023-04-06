Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qurate Retail, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QRTEA   US74915M1009

QURATE RETAIL, INC.

(QRTEA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
0.8076 USD   -6.14%
04:19pQurate Retail, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/22Expert Chef Carla Hall Launches Culinary Collection with QVC
PR
03/14Transcript : Qurate Retail, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference, Mar-14-2023 02:40 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/06/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) will host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter of 2023 on Friday, May 5th at 8:00 a.m. E.T. Before the open of market trading that day, Qurate Retail will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/press-releases. The press release and conference call may discuss Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call InComm Conferencing at (877) 704-4234 or +1 (215) 268-9904, passcode 13736370, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

In addition, the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should visit the Qurate Retail website at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. Links to the press release and replays of the call will also be available on the Qurate Retail website. The conference call will be archived on the website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company comprised of seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® (collectively, “Qurate Retail GroupSM”). Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail, Inc. also holds various minority interests.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about QURATE RETAIL, INC.
04:19pQurate Retail, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/22Expert Chef Carla Hall Launches Culinary Collection with QVC
PR
03/14Transcript : Qurate Retail, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Consumer & ..
CI
03/08QVC Announces Expanded Commitment to Accessible Product Assortments & Video Shopping Ex..
AQ
03/01Communications Services Down on Value Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
03/01Qurate Retail, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
03/01QURATE RETAIL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
03/01Qurate Retail Group Appoints Bill Wafford as CFO
MT
03/01Transcript : Qurate Retail, Inc., Qurate Retail Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings..
CI
03/01Qurate Retail Swings to Adjusted Loss in Q4, Revenue Falls
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QURATE RETAIL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 521 M - -
Net income 2023 55,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 357 M 357 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,03x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 24 683
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart QURATE RETAIL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qurate Retail, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QURATE RETAIL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,86 $
Average target price 1,15 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Rawlinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QURATE RETAIL, INC.-47.21%357
AMAZON.COM, INC.23.75%1 035 998
JD.COM, INC.-27.85%63 504
COUPANG, INC.10.88%27 749
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.44%22 705
ETSY, INC.-8.47%13 122
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer