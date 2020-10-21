Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qurate Retail, Inc.    QRTEA

QURATE RETAIL, INC.

(QRTEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qurate Retail, Inc. : Announces Virtual Investor Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) will be holding its annual Investor Meeting on Friday, November 20, 2020 with presentations beginning at 9:00am M.T. The annual Investor Meeting will be held virtually and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is available on the Qurate Retail website and at https://meetingtomorrow.com/event/2020libertyinvestormeeting/. During these presentations, observations may be made regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

After the presentations, John Malone, director of Qurate Retail, Greg Maffei, Chairman of Qurate Retail, and Mike George, Chief Executive Officer of Qurate Retail, will host a Q&A session. Stockholders will be able to submit questions in advance of the Q&A session. To submit a question, please email investorday@libertymedia.com with the subject “Investor Day Question” by 5:00 p.m. M.S.T. on Friday, November 13, 2020.

An archive of the webcast of the Investor Meeting will also be available on http://qurateretail.com/events for one year after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

Companies presenting at the annual Investor Meetings include:

  • Qurate Retail
  • Liberty Broadband Corporation and GCI Liberty, Inc.
    • Charter Communications, Inc.
    • GCI
    • LendingTree, Inc.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.’s businesses and assets consist of QVC (and its subsidiaries, including HSN), Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other investments.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QURATE RETAIL, INC.
04:32pQURATE RETAIL, INC. : Announces Virtual Investor Meeting
BU
10/08QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
09/15QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Spin off
FA
08/31QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/26QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amend..
AQ
08/20QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employe..
AQ
08/11QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/10QURATE RETAIL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10QURATE RETAIL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/05QURATE RETAIL, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 835 M - -
Net income 2020 720 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,43x
Yield 2020 20,5%
Capitalization 3 057 M 3 057 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 25 314
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart QURATE RETAIL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qurate Retail, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QURATE RETAIL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,25 $
Last Close Price 7,33 $
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
John C. Malone Director
David E. Rapley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QURATE RETAIL, INC.-13.76%3 057
AMAZON.COM, INC.74.10%1 611 367
JD.COM, INC.134.37%128 851
WAYFAIR INC.225.93%28 096
ETSY, INC.226.84%17 277
MONOTARO CO., LTD.100.48%13 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group