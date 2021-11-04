Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qurate Retail, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QRTEA   US74915M1009

QURATE RETAIL, INC.

(QRTEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/04 07:34:17 am
10.42 USD   -7.95%
07:25aQurate Retail, Inc. Q3 21 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:19aEarnings Flash (QRTEA) QURATE RETAIL Posts Q3 Revenue $3.1M
MT
07:19aEarnings Flash (QRTEA) QURATE RETAIL Posts Q3 EPS $0.30
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qurate Retail, Inc. Q3 21 Earnings Presentation

11/04/2021 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2021

Earnings Presentation

Safe Harbor and Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies; expectations regarding consumer trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses, possible changes in market acceptance of new products or services, competitive issues, regulatory matters affecting our businesses, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to Qurate Retail, Inc. ("QRI") and QVC, Inc. ("QVC"), availability of investment opportunities and market conditions conducive to stock repurchases. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and each of QRI and QVC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in QRI's or QVC's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of QRI and QVC, including their most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K, for additional information about QRI and QVC and about the risks and uncertainties related to their respective businesses which may affect the statements made in this presentation.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted OIBDA, adjusted OIBDA margin, free cash flow, and constant currency. Information regarding the comparable GAAP metrics, along with required definitions and reconciliations, can be found in this presentation or in the earnings press release issued November 4, 2021, as well as earnings press releases relating to prior periods, all of which are available on our website. This presentation is designed to be read in conjunction with the November 4, 2021 earnings press release, which is available on our website.

This presentation includes reference to free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure for QRI. QRI defines free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, expenditures for television distribution rights, investments in green energy and dividends paid to non- controlling interests. QRI believes free cash flow is an important indicator of the financial stability of our business. QRI believes cash flows from operating activities is the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Free cash flow is not meant to replace or supersede this GAAP measure, but rather to supplement such GAAP measures in order to present investors with a supplemental metric of financial performance. Please see the reconciliation of free cash flow to cash flows from operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP for QRI on slide 12 of this presentation.

Q U R A T E R E T A I L , I N C .

2

Key Points

  • David Rawlinson became CEO on Oct. 1, 2021 after a two-month transition period beginning Aug. 2, 2021
  • Results reflect continued macro industry supply chain constraints and cost inflation
  • Operating highlights
    • Took pricing actions that resulted in higher average selling prices at all business units
    • Average spend and unit volume per customer at QxH increased 6% and 4%, respectively
    • Strength in apparel at QxH, QVC International and at Cornerstone's Garnet Hill
  • Repurchased 10.9 million shares for $120 million from Aug. 1, 2021 through Oct. 31, 2021
  • Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock

Q U R A T E R E T A I L , I N C .

3

Revenue & Adjusted OIBDA

Business Segment Contribution

Q3 2021

10%

5%

10%

26%

Revenue

22%

Adjusted OIBDA

$3.1B

$0.4B

(7)% vs 2020

Cornerstone

73%

(24)% vs 2020

+2% vs 2019

58%

(5)% vs 2019

Zulily

QVC International

QxH

(4)%

$2.0B eCommerce Revenue I 63% of Revenue

(6)% vs 2020 | +8% vs 2019

Note: Percentages within the stacked bars exclude intersegment eliminations and unallocated corporate costs.

Q U R A T E R E T A I L , I N C .

4

Revenue & Adjusted OIBDA

Year-on-Year Quarterly Comparative

REVENUE

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

QxH

(4)%

7%

7%

1%

3%

8%

(1)%

(8)%

QVC International

(1)%

11%

11%

16%

10%

22%

11%

(3)%

QVC International A

0%

12%

8%

10%

8%

15%

5%

(4)%

Zulily

(20)%

16%

10%

11%

4%

19%

(6)%

(17)%

Cornerstone

(5)%

18%

26%

30%

19%

41%

18%

7%

Total Qurate Retail

(5)%

10%

10%

7%

5%

14%

2%

(7)%

Total Qurate Retail A

(5)%

10%

9%

6%

5%

13%

1%

(7)%

ADJUSTED OIBDA

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

QxH

(17)%

(2)%

10%

10%

1%

19%

1%

(14)%

QVC International

(4)%

12%

25%

22%

14%

47%

21%

(13)%

QVC International A

(3)%

13%

21%

16%

12%

38%

16%

(14)%

Zulily

(88)%

543%

238%

(44)%

73%

200%

(80)%

NM

Cornerstone

(167)%

50%

775%

233%

185%

1,450%

148%

(31)%

Total Qurate Retail

(17)%

10%

24%

14%

8%

35%

3%

(24)%

Total Qurate Retail A

(16)%

10%

23%

13%

8%

32%

2%

(24)%

A - Constant Currency

Note: Percentages on a segment basis exclude intersegment eliminations and unallocated corporate costs.

Q U R A T E R E T A I L , I N C .

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Qurate Retail Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 11:24:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QURATE RETAIL, INC.
07:25aQurate Retail, Inc. Q3 21 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:19aEarnings Flash (QRTEA) QURATE RETAIL Posts Q3 Revenue $3.1M
MT
07:19aEarnings Flash (QRTEA) QURATE RETAIL Posts Q3 EPS $0.30
MT
07:12aQurate Retail, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
07:06aQurate Retail, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.25 per Common Share
BU
06:14aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Futures -3-
DJ
11/03INSIDER SELL : Qurate Retail
MT
10/28QVC Announces Refinancing of Bank Credit Facility - Form 8-K
PU
10/28QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an ..
AQ
10/28QVC Announces Refinancing of Bank Credit Facility
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QURATE RETAIL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 689 M - -
Net income 2021 847 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 612 M 4 612 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 26 508
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart QURATE RETAIL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qurate Retail, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QURATE RETAIL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,32 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Rawlinson President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Gregory Ben Maffei Executive Chairman
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QURATE RETAIL, INC.3.19%4 612
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.71%1 716 188
JD.COM, INC.-7.44%126 283
ETSY, INC.34.69%30 330
WAYFAIR INC.19.08%27 939
ALLEGRO.EU SA-48.64%11 248