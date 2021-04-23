Log in
Qurate Retail, Inc. : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/23/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Qurate Retail, Inc.’s (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike George, and Executive Chairman, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter of 2021 on Friday, May 7th at 8:30 a.m. (E.D.T.). Before the open of market trading that day, Qurate Retail will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at http://ir.qurateretail.com/pressreleases. The press release and conference call may discuss Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call GlobalMeet at (800) 289-0571 or +1 (323) 794-2093, passcode 3973031, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

In addition, the first quarter earnings conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should visit the Qurate Retail website at www.qurateretail.com/events to register for the webcast. Links to the press release and replays of the call will also be available on the Qurate Retail website. The conference call will be archived on the website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.’s businesses and assets consist of QVC (and its subsidiaries, including HSN), Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other investments.


© Business Wire 2021
