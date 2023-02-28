Advanced search
    QRTEA   US74915M1009

QURATE RETAIL, INC.

(QRTEA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-28 pm EST
2.110 USD   +0.96%
02/20Qurate Retail, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
AQ
02/16Qurate Retail, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16Qurate Retail, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
BU
Qurate Retail, Inc. to Present at Bank of America Consumer & Retail Conference

02/28/2023 | 04:24pm EST
Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) announced David Rawlinson, President & Chief Executive Officer of Qurate Retail will be presenting at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, March 14th at 2:40 p.m. E.T. During his presentation, Mr. Rawlinson may make observations regarding the company's financial performance and outlook as well as other forward looking matters.

The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Qurate Retail website at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company comprised of seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® (collectively, “Qurate Retail GroupSM”). Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail, Inc. also holds various minority interests.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 241 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 438 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 826 M 826 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 26 745
Free-Float 89,3%
Qurate Retail, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,09 $
Average target price 1,55 $
Spread / Average Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Rawlinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QURATE RETAIL, INC.28.22%826
AMAZON.COM, INC.11.62%960 783
JD.COM, INC.-20.29%70 040
COUPANG, INC.3.47%26 944
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.00%22 556
ETSY, INC.0.68%15 033