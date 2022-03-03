Log in
QURATE RETAIL, INC.

Qurate Retail, Inc. to Present at Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

03/03/2022 | 05:21pm EST
Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) announced David Rawlinson, President & Chief Executive Officer of Qurate Retail, will be presenting at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8th at 11:20 a.m. E.S.T. During his presentation, Mr. Rawlinson may make observations regarding the company's financial performance and outlook as well as other forward looking matters.

The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Qurate Retail website at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for 180 days after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company comprised of seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road® (collectively, “Qurate Retail GroupSM”). Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail, Inc. also holds various minority interests and green energy investments.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 282 M - -
Net income 2022 646 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 053 M 2 053 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 26 745
Free-Float 89,3%
Managers and Directors
David L. Rawlinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QURATE RETAIL, INC.-28.82%2 053
AMAZON.COM, INC.-8.80%1 547 421
JD.COM, INC.2.45%110 840
ETSY, INC.-25.99%20 583
WAYFAIR INC.-31.04%13 768
MONOTARO CO., LTD.9.21%9 728