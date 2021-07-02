Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qurate Retail, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QRTEA   US74915M1009

QURATE RETAIL, INC.

(QRTEA)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Qurate Retail, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

07/02/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 365 M - -
Net income 2021 795 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 324 M 5 324 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 26 508
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart QURATE RETAIL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qurate Retail, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QURATE RETAIL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,02 $
Average target price 18,13 $
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Gregory Ben Maffei Executive Chairman
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
David E. Rapley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QURATE RETAIL, INC.18.69%5 445
AMAZON.COM, INC.5.41%1 715 437
JD.COM, INC.-11.90%121 018
WAYFAIR INC.36.18%33 500
ETSY, INC.12.14%23 522
ALLEGRO.EU SA-20.54%17 380