Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qutoutiao Inc.    QTT

QUTOUTIAO INC.

(QTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Qutoutiao Inc. (NasdaqGS: QTT) filed a class action complaint against the Company on behalf of shareholders who acquired Qutoutiao American Depository Shares ("ADS") pursuant to the Company's September 2018 initial public offering ("IPO") and/or purchased Qutoutiao securities between September 14, 2018 and July 15, 2020. Qutoutiao offers a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users.

If you suffered a loss due to Qutoutiao's misconduct, click here.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, Qutoutiao held its IPO on September 14, 2018, offering 13.8 million shares at $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $85.8 million. As noted in the Company's IPO documents, a majority of the Company's revenues comes from advertising and a decline in advertising revenue can harm the business. On December 10, 2019, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging that the Company had overstated revenues and had replaced its third-party advertising agent with a related party, thereby bypassing the agent's oversight and allowing the Company to "perpetrate the unmitigated ad fraud that [Wolfpack] observed in [its] sample." Then, on July 15, 2020, a report revealed that Qutoutiao had allowed ads on its platform that promoted impossible claims from weight loss products. One such ad offered free weight-loss products valued at $14,300 that would help users lose more than 30 pounds per month. Such false advertisements are subject to regulatory scrutiny and can cause the Company reputational harm and declining advertising revenue. Finally, on July 17, 2020, Chinese media reported that Qutoutiao's app had been removed from domestic Android app stores. Since these disclosures, the stock is trading at $2.55, down significantly from its $7.00 IPO price.

If you purchased Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) securities traceable to its September 2018 IPO and/or between September 14, 2018 and July 15, 2020, you have until October 19, 2020, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Velocity settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QUTOUTIAO INC.
02:49pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Sued for Misleadi..
BU
09:03aQUTOUTIAO : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Qutoutiao ..
BU
08/24INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
08/24QTT INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Qutoutiao Inc. ..
PR
08/21THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
08/21Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
08/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
08/21INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
08/21QTT Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
08/20QTT CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Law..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 499 M 940 M 940 M
Net income 2020 -1 333 M -193 M -193 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 708 M 680 M 681 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 932
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart QUTOUTIAO INC.
Duration : Period :
Qutoutiao Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUTOUTIAO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,32 CNY
Last Close Price 17,64 CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Siliang Tan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Jianfei Co-President & Director
Guanqiang Feng Co-President
Sihui Chen Chief Operating Officer
Xiaolu Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUTOUTIAO INC.-25.22%680
SNAP INC.27.80%30 663
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.72.96%7 265
GRUBHUB INC.53.84%6 905
MOMO INC.-36.75%4 422
DENA CO., LTD.-2.11%1 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group