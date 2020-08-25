Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Qutoutiao Inc. (NasdaqGS: QTT) filed a class action complaint against the Company on behalf of shareholders who acquired Qutoutiao American Depository Shares ("ADS") pursuant to the Company's September 2018 initial public offering ("IPO") and/or purchased Qutoutiao securities between September 14, 2018 and July 15, 2020. Qutoutiao offers a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, Qutoutiao held its IPO on September 14, 2018, offering 13.8 million shares at $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $85.8 million. As noted in the Company's IPO documents, a majority of the Company's revenues comes from advertising and a decline in advertising revenue can harm the business. On December 10, 2019, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging that the Company had overstated revenues and had replaced its third-party advertising agent with a related party, thereby bypassing the agent's oversight and allowing the Company to "perpetrate the unmitigated ad fraud that [Wolfpack] observed in [its] sample." Then, on July 15, 2020, a report revealed that Qutoutiao had allowed ads on its platform that promoted impossible claims from weight loss products. One such ad offered free weight-loss products valued at $14,300 that would help users lose more than 30 pounds per month. Such false advertisements are subject to regulatory scrutiny and can cause the Company reputational harm and declining advertising revenue. Finally, on July 17, 2020, Chinese media reported that Qutoutiao's app had been removed from domestic Android app stores. Since these disclosures, the stock is trading at $2.55, down significantly from its $7.00 IPO price.

If you purchased Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) securities traceable to its September 2018 IPO and/or between September 14, 2018 and July 15, 2020, you have until October 19, 2020, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law.

