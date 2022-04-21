Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. QX Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QXR   AU0000108797

QX RESOURCES LIMITED

(QXR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/21 02:10:29 am EDT
0.0740 AUD   -2.63%
04:05aQX RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - QXR
PU
04/14QX RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - QXR
PU
04/11Qx Resources Starts First Phase of Exploration at Two Western Australia Projects; Shares Decline 5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QX Resources : Application for quotation of securities - QXR

04/21/2022 | 04:05am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

QX RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

QXR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

16,000,000

14/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

QX RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code QXR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022

Registration number 147106974

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 31-Mar-2022 08:18

Announcement Title

New - Proposed issue of securities - QXR

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

only

ASX +security code and description QXR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 14/4/2022

For personal use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

16,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued as part consideration for the acquisition of the Yule River lithium project

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.040000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

QX Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
