QX Resources : High Grade Gold Mineralisation encountered at Red Dog

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, 'QX Resources' or 'the Company') is pleased to advise that following the commencement of its phase two trenching program at the Big Red and Red Dog prospects (EPM17703), assay results have confirmed further high-grade gold mineralisation.

The initiation of phase two trenching followed the Company's decision to expand the Big Red and Red Dog program after intersecting multiple high-grade gold mineralisation from its maiden 370-metre trenching program (refer ASX announcement: 11 November 2021).

Due to unseasonable adverse weather conditions, the phase two program has been suspended until the end of the wet season after only completing an initial 40m of trenching. Despite the interruption, QX Resources has confirmed that the first trench hosts similar lithology to the maiden trench program, including quartz veining (refer images 1 & 2). Assay results have since verified that grades show the Red Dog prospect hosts gold mineralisation to the west of the main structure (refer image 3), with intersections including:

1m @ 11.25g/t Au within 11m @1.88g/t (from 22m to 31m along trench)

3m @ 2.0g/t Au within 8m @1.27g/t (from 3m to 11m) including 3m @ 2.02g/t and 1m @2.9 g/t

The location of the first trench (refer image 4) indicates the potential for a parallel line of mineralisation at the Red Dog prospect. The trench was excavated within the known Au in soil anomaly halo, with the location of the trench providing the possibility for the discovery of a new reef running parallel to the established reef.

Once the program has recommenced, an additional ten trenches will be excavated to further establish and explore mineralisation across the project. Based on the findings of the geological team, the program could be expanded again prior to the commencement of an extensive reverse circulation drilling campaign at Red Dog.

Comment

Non-Executive Director Roger Jackson commented: "The results received from the second trenching program at Red Dog are very encouraging. Hampered by an out of season downpour we didn't expect to receive much from this short trench, so these results are very interesting and exciting.

"We predict that the mineralisation encountered may be a new reef running parallel to the system found during the initial trenching program in September 2021. Additional exploration work will need to be undertaken to fully understand the western system and if this system extends to the north up to Red Dog.

"The program at Big Red is running concurrently with our exploration work in both Queensland and Western Australia. We look forward to providing updates on further exploration initiatives as they materialise across the project suite."