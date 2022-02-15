Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. QX Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QXR   AU0000108797

QX RESOURCES LIMITED

(QXR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QX Resources : High Grade Gold Mineralisation encountered at Red Dog

02/15/2022 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QX Resources Limited

16 February 2022

Further high grade gold mineralisation encountered at Red Dog

For personal use only

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, 'QX Resources' or 'the Company') is pleased to advise that following the commencement of its phase two trenching program at the Big Red and Red Dog prospects (EPM17703), assay results have confirmed further high-grade gold mineralisation.

The initiation of phase two trenching followed the Company's decision to expand the Big Red and Red Dog program after intersecting multiple high-grade gold mineralisation from its maiden 370-metre trenching program (refer ASX announcement: 11 November 2021).

Due to unseasonable adverse weather conditions, the phase two program has been suspended until the end of the wet season after only completing an initial 40m of trenching. Despite the interruption, QX Resources has confirmed that the first trench hosts similar lithology to the maiden trench program, including quartz veining (refer images 1 & 2). Assay results have since verified that grades show the Red Dog prospect hosts gold mineralisation to the west of the main structure (refer image 3), with intersections including:

  • 1m @ 11.25g/t Au within 11m @1.88g/t (from 22m to 31m along trench)
  • 3m @ 2.0g/t Au within 8m @1.27g/t (from 3m to 11m) including 3m @ 2.02g/t and 1m @2.9 g/t

The location of the first trench (refer image 4) indicates the potential for a parallel line of mineralisation at the Red Dog prospect. The trench was excavated within the known Au in soil anomaly halo, with the location of the trench providing the possibility for the discovery of a new reef running parallel to the established reef.

Once the program has recommenced, an additional ten trenches will be excavated to further establish and explore mineralisation across the project. Based on the findings of the geological team, the program could be expanded again prior to the commencement of an extensive reverse circulation drilling campaign at Red Dog.

Comment

Non-Executive Director Roger Jackson commented: "The results received from the second trenching program at Red Dog are very encouraging. Hampered by an out of season downpour we didn't expect to receive much from this short trench, so these results are very interesting and exciting.

"We predict that the mineralisation encountered may be a new reef running parallel to the system found during the initial trenching program in September 2021. Additional exploration work will need to be undertaken to fully understand the western system and if this system extends to the north up to Red Dog.

"The program at Big Red is running concurrently with our exploration work in both Queensland and Western Australia. We look forward to providing updates on further exploration initiatives as they materialise across the project suite."

QX Resources Limited

Level 2, 34 Colin Street

ABN 55 147 106 974

West Perth WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9321 7277

QX Resources Limited

For personal use only

Image 1: Operations at the first trench of the phase two trenching program

Image 2: Operations at the first trench of the phase two trenching program

QX Resources Limited

Level 2, 34 Colin Street

ABN 55 147 106 974

West Perth WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9321 7277

QX Resources Limited

For personal use only

Image 3: Phase two trenching assay results from west to east over 40m

QX Resources Limited

Level 2, 34 Colin Street

ABN 55 147 106 974

West Perth WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9321 7277

QX Resources Limited

For personal use only

Image 4: Location of the first 40m trench excavated as part of the phase two program

QX Resources Limited

Level 2, 34 Colin Street

ABN 55 147 106 974

West Perth WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9321 7277

QX Resources Limited

Table 1 Costean Surveyed Location

For personal use only

Costean information

Metre

Azi

Collar X

Collar Y

Collar Z

Start

0

292.8

507994

7563381

218

End

40

Authorised by the Board of QX Resources Limited.

Further information:

Maurice Feilich, Executive Chairman: Ph: 0411 545 262

Ben Davies, Six Degrees Investor Relations: 0431 658 276 ben.davies@sdir.com.au

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Exploration Targets is based on information compiled by Mr. Roger Jackson, a Director and Shareholder of the Company, who is a 25+ year Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a Member of Australian Institute of Company Directors. Mr. Jackson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Jackson consents to the inclusion of the data contained in relevant resource reports used for this announcement as well as the matters, form and context in which the relevant data appears.

Forward Looking Statements and Important Notice

This report contains forecasts, projections and forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that its expectations, estimates and forecast outcomes are based on reasonable assumptions it can give no assurance that these will be achieved. Expectations and estimates and projections and information provided by the Company are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of QX Resources' control.

Actual results and developments will almost certainly differ materially from those expressed or implied. QX Resources has not audited or investigated the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws, QX Resources makes no representation and can give no assurance, guarantee or warranty, express or implied, as to, and takes no responsibility and assumes no liability for the authenticity, validity, accuracy, suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omission from, any information, statement or opinion contained in this report and without prejudice, to the generality of the foregoing, the achievement or accuracy of any forecasts, projections or other forward looking information contained or referred to in this report.

Investors should make and rely upon their own enquiries before deciding to acquire or deal in the Company's securities.

QX Resources Limited

Level 2, 34 Colin Street

ABN 55 147 106 974

West Perth WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9321 7277

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

QX Resources Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QX RESOURCES LIMITED
05:54pQX RESOURCES : High Grade Gold Mineralisation encountered at Red Dog
PU
02/10QX Resources Acquires Two Projects to Expand Pilbara Lithium Portfolio
MT
02/10QX Resources Limited agreed to acquire Split Rock lithium project from Zircon Internati..
CI
02/10QX Resources Limited entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Exploration ..
CI
02/09QX Resources Limited Expands its Pilbara Lithium Portfolio
CI
02/01QX Resources Identifies Anomalous Lithium, Rare Earths at Turner River Project
MT
01/31QX RESOURCES : Anomalous Li and REEs Identified at Turner River Li Project
PU
01/31QX Resources Limited Reports Encouraging Rock Chip Geochemical Results Amongst Several ..
CI
01/24QX RESOURCES : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
01/17QX Resources Limited exercised the option agreement to acquire Western Shaw lithium pro..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,45 M -1,04 M -1,04 M
Net cash 2021 1,74 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart QX RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
QX Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QX RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maurice Feilich Executive Chairman
Daniel John Smith Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Benjamin William Jarvis Non-Executive Director
Roger Alan Jackson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QX RESOURCES LIMITED59.09%17
BASF SE7.56%68 712
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-5.82%67 401
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-1.81%40 684
ROYAL DSM N.V.-19.62%30 678
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.97%16 044