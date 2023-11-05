https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M92V7I90

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) confirms further rockchip sample results with up to 3.8% LiO2 and 1.3%Rb2O at Turner River in the heart of the Pilbara lithium province of Western Australia.- Pegmatites in a new area of interest at Turner River have been sampled with assays up to 3.8% LiO2 , 3.4% LiO2 and 1.3%Rb2O in the heart of the Pilbara region of Western Australia which continues to reveal new discoveries.- Extensive trenching and detailed sampling and mapping planned.- Detailed airborne geophysics over the Turner River Project has been completed and is being assessed by QXR's specialist consulting team. It will be merged with district scale geophysics and detailed spectral image analysisto better define mineralised extensions and drilling targets.These new samples are taken from a new areas of interest within Turner River are located some ~250m from where the first samples were reported last year which include ~10kg 'wheelbarrow-sized' samples grading 4.9% LiO2 (see Figure 2 below*).With an expanded zone of interest, QXR will reinforce its focus on Turner River with detailed trenching and sampling, once the recently flown airborne geophysics data is assessed, to target new areas and mineralised extensions under shallow cover to better define drilling targets. The airborne geophysics report will be released shortly.The key target is the contact zone between greenstones and granitoids known to be permissive for lithium mineralisation of the Split Rock Supersuite with which the Wodgina, Pilgangoora and Global Lithium deposits are associated. QXR owns 100% of four large project areas in the Pilbara - Split Rock (E46/1367), Western Shaw (E45/6107, E45/4960), Turner River and Yule River leases (E45/6159) (see Figure 4*).QX Resources Managing Director, Steve Promnitz, said: "High grade lithium results continue to drive the need for a much more structured and comprehensive exploration program at Turner River. The fact that we continue to identify high grade samples over a broader area is very positive and warrants immediate follow up. These are some of the highest grade samples of lithium recorded in the Pilbara and it has reinforced our confidence in this project. With the airborne geophysics, a number of targets will be defined for further sampling and trenching under shallow cover, leading to drill targets. Recent results by other companies reaffirm the Pilbara as the prime location globally for major lithium hard rock discoveries and QXR hold favourable ground in the heart of the Pilbara."*To view tables and figures, please visit:





