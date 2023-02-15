Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. QX Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QXR   AU0000108797

QX RESOURCES LIMITED

(QXR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:59:19 2023-02-14 pm EST
0.0430 AUD   -4.44%
05:43pQX Resources Ltd RC Drilling Recommences at Turner River Lithium Project
AW
01/29QX Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
2022QX Resources Limited Drilling Advances with Extensions Observed at Turner River
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QX Resources Ltd RC Drilling Recommences at Turner River Lithium Project

02/15/2023 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RC Drilling Recommences at Turner River Lithium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to advise that it has recommenced RC drilling at the Company's 100%-owned Turner River hard rock lithium project, located 15 km to south-east of Mineral Resources' Wodgina lithium mine, located within the Pilbara lithium province of Western Australia (Figures 1 & 2*).

In December 2022, QXR undertook a ~1,200m maiden RC drill program at Turner River. The maiden program produced encouraging indications of significant areas of potential lithium bearing pegmatites observed in drill pads and drill chips at QXR's 100%-owned Turner River hard rock lithium project (Carbonate Hill prospect). These indications extend beyond the area with previously reported high grade rock chip samples of 1.6% Li2O, 1.1% Li2O and 4.9% Li2O (refer QXR ASX announcements 8 Nov, 10 Nov, 12 Dec and 30 June 2022).

Pegmatites and potential lithium rich micas were intersected in the maiden drilling, based on visual observations, which achieved the aim of the maiden drill program. Drilling targeted the potential for either lithium mica and spodumene bearing pegmatites, or a new style of large tonnage hard rock lithium deposit hosted near the top of a large granite body rich in lithium micas.

Assay results from the first phase of the program are anticipated in mid-February. Results from the follow-up program are expected ~6 weeks after completion of the program.

Grant of Yule River Project (E45/6159)

The Yule River project (140km2) has been granted for an initial 5-year term. The Yule River project is an exploration stage package which lies wholly within the Yule Granitoid Complex, which has interpreted pegmatite occurrences (Figure 5*). From initial due diligence, the Company understands the granite within the tenement has been intruded by the Split Rock Supersuite with which the Wodgina, Pilgangoora and Global Lithium deposits are associated.

All of the tenements applied for by the Company are now fully granted in the highly-prospective Pilbara lithium region, following the grant of Yule River.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GD8C164O



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.



Source:
QX Resources Ltd



Contact:

Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
T: +61-423-333-296
E: steve@qxresources.com.au

Maurice Feilich
Executive Chairman
T: +61-411-545-262

Sam Jacobs
Six Degrees Investor Relations
T: +61-423-755-909

© ABN Newswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,51 M -3,11 M -3,11 M
Net cash 2022 3,97 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,6 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart QX RESOURCES LIMITED
QX Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends QX RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen C. Promnitz Managing Director & Director
Maurice Feilich Executive Chairman
Daniel John Smith Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Benjamin William Jarvis Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Alan Jackson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QX RESOURCES LIMITED7.14%28
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.13.11%61 432
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.76%57 781
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-0.40%10 743
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.10.49%10 668
ALLKEM LIMITED11.21%5 550