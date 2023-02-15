QX Resources Ltd RC Drilling Recommences at Turner River Lithium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to advise that it has recommenced RC drilling at the Company's 100%-owned Turner River hard rock lithium project, located 15 km to south-east of Mineral Resources' Wodgina lithium mine, located within the Pilbara lithium province of Western Australia (Figures 1 & 2*).



In December 2022, QXR undertook a ~1,200m maiden RC drill program at Turner River. The maiden program produced encouraging indications of significant areas of potential lithium bearing pegmatites observed in drill pads and drill chips at QXR's 100%-owned Turner River hard rock lithium project (Carbonate Hill prospect). These indications extend beyond the area with previously reported high grade rock chip samples of 1.6% Li2O, 1.1% Li2O and 4.9% Li2O (refer QXR ASX announcements 8 Nov, 10 Nov, 12 Dec and 30 June 2022).



Pegmatites and potential lithium rich micas were intersected in the maiden drilling, based on visual observations, which achieved the aim of the maiden drill program. Drilling targeted the potential for either lithium mica and spodumene bearing pegmatites, or a new style of large tonnage hard rock lithium deposit hosted near the top of a large granite body rich in lithium micas.



Assay results from the first phase of the program are anticipated in mid-February. Results from the follow-up program are expected ~6 weeks after completion of the program.



Grant of Yule River Project (E45/6159)



The Yule River project (140km2) has been granted for an initial 5-year term. The Yule River project is an exploration stage package which lies wholly within the Yule Granitoid Complex, which has interpreted pegmatite occurrences (Figure 5*). From initial due diligence, the Company understands the granite within the tenement has been intruded by the Split Rock Supersuite with which the Wodgina, Pilgangoora and Global Lithium deposits are associated.



All of the tenements applied for by the Company are now fully granted in the highly-prospective Pilbara lithium region, following the grant of Yule River.



