Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. QX Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QXR   AU0000108797

QX RESOURCES LIMITED

(QXR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 02:10:58 am EDT
0.0770 AUD    0.00%
05:35aQX RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - QXR
PU
04/11Qx Resources Starts First Phase of Exploration at Two Western Australia Projects; Shares Decline 5%
MT
04/11QX Resources Limited Announces First Phase of Exploration Underway At Pilbara Lithium Projects
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QX Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - QXR

04/14/2022 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

QX RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unlisted options exercisable at 0.062 each on or

15,000,000

05/04/2022

to be confirmed

before 11/03/2024

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

QX RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code QXR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 147106974

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

As per Appendix 3B announced 11 March 2022

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

New +securitiesASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security type Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 5/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Options Details

+Security description

ISIN code

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.06200000

11/3/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

ASX:QXR Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notificationPlease provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A. Announced in Appendix 3B on 11 March 2022

Issue details

Number of +securities

15,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issue of incentive options to an adviser of the Company

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

QX Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 09:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QX RESOURCES LIMITED
05:35aQX RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - QXR
PU
04/11Qx Resources Starts First Phase of Exploration at Two Western Australia Projects; Share..
MT
04/11QX Resources Limited Announces First Phase of Exploration Underway At Pilbara Lithium P..
CI
04/05QX RESOURCES : significantly expands its Drummond Basin Footprint
PU
03/31QX Resources Expands Lithium Portfolio in Western Australia
MT
03/31QX Resources Limited entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Yule River L..
CI
03/30QX Resources Limited Expands Pilbara Lithium Portfolio with Yule River Project Acquisit..
CI
03/27QX Resources Limited Announces Extension to Zamia Resources Farm-In Agreement
CI
03/15QX Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/10QX Resources Secures More than $2 Million from Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,45 M -1,08 M -1,08 M
Net cash 2021 1,74 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65,2 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart QX RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
QX Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QX RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maurice Feilich Executive Chairman
Daniel John Smith Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Benjamin William Jarvis Non-Executive Director
Roger Alan Jackson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QX RESOURCES LIMITED250.00%48
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-13.35%57 759
BASF SE-16.90%50 400
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-14.62%35 073
FMC CORPORATION26.12%17 448
SASOL LIMITED42.86%15 987