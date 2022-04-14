QX Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - QXR

Announcement Summary

Entity name

QX RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Unlisted options exercisable at 0.062 each on or 15,000,000 05/04/2022 to be confirmed before 11/03/2024

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

QX RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code QXR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 147106974

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

As per Appendix 3B announced 11 March 2022

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

New +securitiesASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security type Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 5/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Options Details

+Security description

ISIN code

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.06200000 11/3/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

ASX:QXR Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notificationPlease provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A. Announced in Appendix 3B on 11 March 2022

Issue details

Number of +securities

15,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issue of incentive options to an adviser of the Company

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details