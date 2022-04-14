QX Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - QXR

Announcement Summary
Entity name
QX RESOURCES LIMITED
Date of this announcement Thursday April 14, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Unlisted options exercisable at 0.062 each on or
15,000,000
05/04/2022
to be confirmed
before 11/03/2024
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
QX RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code QXR
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022
Registration number 147106974
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Please specify
As per Appendix 3B announced 11 March 2022
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securitiesASX +security code
New class - code to be confirmed
+Security type Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 5/4/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
Options Details
+Security description
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.06200000
11/3/2024
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
ASX:QXR Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notificationPlease provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
N/A. Announced in Appendix 3B on 11 March 2022
Issue details
Number of +securities
15,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issue of incentive options to an adviser of the Company
Purpose of the issue
To pay for services rendered
Additional Details
