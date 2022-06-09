QX Resources : Small Shareholding Sale Facility

SMALL SHAREHOLDING SALE FACILITY FOR QX RESOURCES SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholder,

QX Resources Limited (QX Resources) recognises that there are a large number of shareholders with small parcels of shares for whom it may not be cost effective to sell those shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

QX Resources has established a small shareholding sale facility (Sale Facility) for shareholders on the register who have QX Resources holdings valued at less than A$500 (Small Shareholdings).

Your QX Resources shares have been included in the Sale Facility because our share register shows that, as at 5pm WST on Friday, 3 June 2022 (the Record Date), the number of shares held by you was a Small Shareholding (i.e. less than A$500, and being less than 11,364 shares).

If the market value of your holding remains below A$500 based on the share price at the Record Date at 5pm (WST) on Friday, 22 July 2022 (Sale Facility Closing Date), your QX Resources shares will be sold and the proceeds sent to you unless you notify us that you do not want them sold.

If you wish to retain your shares, please notify us prior to the Sale Facility Closing Date by completing and returning the Retention Form in the enclosed reply-paid envelope.

WHY HAS QX RESOURCES ESTABLISHED THE SALE FACILITY?

QX Resources is offering shareholders with Small Shareholdings an opportunity to sell their shares through the Sale Facility at a market price, without incurring any brokerage or transfer fees. Shareholders can choose to opt out of the Sale Facility by completing and returning the Retention Form included.

The Sale Facility will also reduce QX Resources' administrative and registry costs associated with small parcels of shares.

HOW DOES THE SALE FACILITY WORK?

Shares included in the Sale Facility will be sold following the Sale Facility Closing Date, unless we are notified otherwise or the holding is no longer less than A$500.

Shareholders will not pay any brokerage or handling fees for the sale of their QX Resources shares under the Sale Facility. The price that you receive for your shares under the Sale Facility will be determined by when and how the shares are sold and, to comply with the Company's constitution, will be sold for no less than the simple average of the last sale prices of QX Resources on ASX for each of the 10 trading days immediately preceding the date of any offer received by the Company.

WHAT DO I NEED TO DO?

You can choose whether or not to participate in the Sale Facility prior to the Sale Facility Closing Date at 5pm (WST) on Friday, 22 July 2022.

Option 1: No further action is required to participate in the Sale Facility. If you have not submitted a Retention Form by the Sale Facility Closing Date and your holding has a value of no more than A$500, your shares will be sold through the Sale Facility and you will receive the sale proceeds as soon as practicable following the Sale Facility Closing Date.