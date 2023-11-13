QYOU Media Inc. is a Canada-based media company. The Company is specialized in networks, original shows and influencer marketing. It operates in India and the United States. It produces and distributes content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via the Company's flagship brand, the Q and Q Marathi channel, it curates, produces and distributes content, including television networks and video on demand for cable and satellite television, over-the-top, mobile and smart television-based platforms. Its India-based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is an influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, it creates and manages influencer marketing campaigns for various film studios, game publishers and brands. Its subsidiaries include QYOU Media Inc., QYOU Productions Inc., QYOU Limited, QYOUTV International Limited, QYOU USA Inc., QYOU Media India Private Ltd. and Chatterbox Technologies Private Ltd.

Sector Entertainment Production