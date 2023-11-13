Stock QYOUF QYOU MEDIA INC.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : QYOU Media Inc.

QYOU Media Inc. Stock price OTC Markets

Equities

QYOUF

CA77584B1076

Entertainment Production

Market Closed - OTC Markets
Other stock markets
 01:56:56 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for QYOU Media Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.0550 USD -3.51% -12.42% -15.38%
Nov. 01 Qyou Media Inc. Appoints Raj Mishra as Group CEO of Qyou Media's India Operations Overseeing All Business Units CI
Oct. 26 QYOU Media Inc. Expands Connected TV Distribution Via Global Partnership with Coolita CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials

Sales 2023 * 33.10 M 23.95 M Sales 2024 * 48.50 M 35.09 M Capitalization 34.16 M 24.72 M
Net income 2023 * - Net income 2024 * - EV / Sales 2023 *
1,03x
Net cash position 2023 * - 0 Net cash position 2024 * - 0 EV / Sales 2024 *
0,70x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-
P/E ratio 2024 *
-
Employees 7
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 91.47%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart QYOU Media Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about QYOU Media Inc.

Qyou Media Inc. Appoints Raj Mishra as Group CEO of Qyou Media's India Operations Overseeing All Business Units CI
QYOU Media Inc. Expands Connected TV Distribution Via Global Partnership with Coolita CI
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Significant Expansion of its Connected TV distribution for QPlay+ and its Featured Channels Via Partnership with Coolita CI
QYOU Media Inc. Announces the Launch of the Latest Updated Version of Its Casual Mobile Gaming App, Q GamesMela CI
QYOU Media Closes $2.1 Million Private Placement; Up Over 7% MT
QYOU Media Inc. announced that it has received CAD 2.1 million in funding CI
QYOU Media Up 7% After Reporting Partnership With Bollywood Hungama For New Bollywood Movie, Entertainment Channel on Connected TVs MT
QYOU Media Inc. and Bollywood Hungama Unite Forces to Launch New Bollywood Movie and Entertainment Channel on Connected TVs CI
QYOU Media Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 2.1 million in funding CI
QYOU Media Reports Record Q2 Revenue MT
QYOU Media Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
QYOU Media Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
QYOU Media Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
QYOU Media Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI
QYOU Media Inc. and Maxam Technologies, Inc. Announces the Launch of Q GamesMELA CI
More news

Analyst Recommendations on QYOU Media Inc.

QYOU Media : The Q India Achieves New BARC Rating; QYOU Media Edges Up MT
QYOU Media : Q India Chairman Andy Kaplan to Provide Shareholder Update October 14 at 11 am EST Channel Maintains 1 GRP Rating Reaching Over 610 Million Indians AQ
More recommendations

Press releases QYOU Media Inc.

Which Stocks Are Primed For India's HUGE Social Media Market? AQ
QYOU India's QPlay+ Expands Connected TV Distribution Via Global Partnership with Coolita AQ
Connected TV Boom Creates Far-Reaching Opportunities AQ
India's MAJOR Gaming Growth! AQ
QYOU Media Launches New Version of Q GamesMela Gaming App AQ
More press releases

News in other languages on QYOU Media Inc.

New-Age-Marketing der Extraklasse gepaart mit zwei Wachstumsmärkten
QYOU Media schreibt mit seiner Influencer-Marketing-Firma “Chtrbox” in Indien den umsatzstärksten Monat in der Firmengeschichte
QYOU Media schreibt mit seiner Influencer-Marketing-Firma "Chtrbox" in Indien den umsatzstärksten Monat in der Firmengeschichte
QYOU Media Inc. : QYOU Media schreibt mit seiner Influencer-Marketing-Firma Chtrbox in Indien den umsatzstärksten Monat in der Firmengeschichte
QYOU Media ernennt Raj Mishra, TikToks ehemaligen Country Manager, zum CEO der India Group mit Verantwortung für alle Aktivitäten
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day-3.51%
1 week-12.42%
Current month+2.80%
1 month+0.55%
3 months-6.62%
6 months-23.72%
Current year-15.38%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
0.05
Extreme 0.0538
0.06
1 month
0.05
Extreme 0.0503
0.07
Current year
0.04
Extreme 0.0439
0.09
1 year
0.04
Extreme 0.0439
0.10
3 years
0.04
Extreme 0.0365
0.42
5 years
0.02
Extreme 0.0163
0.42
10 years
0.02
Extreme 0.0163
0.42
More quotes

Managers and Directors - QYOU Media Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Curt Marvis FOU
 Founder 66 1993
Kevin Williams DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - -
Jace Sparks PRN
 Corporate Officer/Principal - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Steven Beeks BRD
 Director/Board Member 66 2018
G. Paterson FOU
 Founder 59 1993
Curt Marvis FOU
 Founder 66 1993
More insiders

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 0.0550 -3.51% 75,626
23-11-09 0.0570 -8.51% 17,000
23-11-08 0.0623 +5.41% 10,000
23-11-07 0.0591 -10.45% 10,000
23-11-06 0.0660 +5.10% 192,285

Delayed Quote OTC Markets, November 10, 2023 at 01:56 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

QYOU Media Inc. is a Canada-based media company. The Company is specialized in networks, original shows and influencer marketing. It operates in India and the United States. It produces and distributes content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via the Company's flagship brand, the Q and Q Marathi channel, it curates, produces and distributes content, including television networks and video on demand for cable and satellite television, over-the-top, mobile and smart television-based platforms. Its India-based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is an influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, it creates and manages influencer marketing campaigns for various film studios, game publishers and brands. Its subsidiaries include QYOU Media Inc., QYOU Productions Inc., QYOU Limited, QYOUTV International Limited, QYOU USA Inc., QYOU Media India Private Ltd. and Chatterbox Technologies Private Ltd.
Sector
Entertainment Production
Calendar
2023-11-27 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0.0700CAD
Average target price
0.1500CAD
Spread / Average Target
+114.29%
Consensus

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Movie, TV Production & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
QYOU MEDIA INC. Stock QYOU Media Inc.
-15.38% 25 M $
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD. Stock Mango Excellent Media Co., Ltd.
-4.26% 7 378 M $
TOHO CO., LTD. Stock TOHO CO., LTD.
+0.04% 5 883 M $
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. Stock Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
-6.93% 4 084 M $
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V. Stock FL Entertainment N.V.
-8.74% 3 799 M $
CHINA FILM CO., LTD. Stock China Film Co., Ltd.
-8.24% 3 166 M $
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Stock Beijing Jetsen Technology Co., Ltd
+19.69% 1 923 M $
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED Stock Alibaba Pictures Group Limited
0.00% 1 865 M $
ZHEJIANG HUACE FILM & TV CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd.
+20.64% 1 617 M $
STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION Stock Studio Dragon Corporation
-36.74% 1 283 M $
Movie, TV Production & Distribution
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock QYOU Media Inc.
  4. Stock QYOU Media Inc. - OTC Markets
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer