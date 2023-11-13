QYOU Media Inc. Stock price OTC Markets
Equities
QYOUF
CA77584B1076
Entertainment Production
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0550 USD
|-3.51%
|-12.42%
|-15.38%
|Nov. 01
|Qyou Media Inc. Appoints Raj Mishra as Group CEO of Qyou Media's India Operations Overseeing All Business Units
|CI
|Oct. 26
|QYOU Media Inc. Expands Connected TV Distribution Via Global Partnership with Coolita
|CI
|Sales 2023 *
|33.10 M 23.95 M
|Sales 2024 *
|48.50 M 35.09 M
|Capitalization
|34.16 M 24.72 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-
|Net income 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,03x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|- 0
|Net cash position 2024 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,70x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-
|Employees
|7
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|91.47%
|1 day
|-3.51%
|1 week
|-12.42%
|Current month
|+2.80%
|1 month
|+0.55%
|3 months
|-6.62%
|6 months
|-23.72%
|Current year
|-15.38%
1 week
0.05
0.06
1 month
0.05
0.07
Current year
0.04
0.09
1 year
0.04
0.10
3 years
0.04
0.42
5 years
0.02
0.42
10 years
0.02
0.42
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Curt Marvis FOU
|Founder
|66
|1993
Kevin Williams DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|-
Jace Sparks PRN
|Corporate Officer/Principal
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Steven Beeks BRD
|Director/Board Member
|66
|2018
G. Paterson FOU
|Founder
|59
|1993
Curt Marvis FOU
|Founder
|66
|1993
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|0.0550
|-3.51%
|75,626
|23-11-09
|0.0570
|-8.51%
|17,000
|23-11-08
|0.0623
|+5.41%
|10,000
|23-11-07
|0.0591
|-10.45%
|10,000
|23-11-06
|0.0660
|+5.10%
|192,285
Delayed Quote OTC Markets, November 10, 2023 at 01:56 pm EST
QYOU Media Inc. is a Canada-based media company. The Company is specialized in networks, original shows and influencer marketing. It operates in India and the United States. It produces and distributes content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via the Company's flagship brand, the Q and Q Marathi channel, it curates, produces and distributes content, including television networks and video on demand for cable and satellite television, over-the-top, mobile and smart television-based platforms. Its India-based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is an influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, it creates and manages influencer marketing campaigns for various film studios, game publishers and brands. Its subsidiaries include QYOU Media Inc., QYOU Productions Inc., QYOU Limited, QYOUTV International Limited, QYOU USA Inc., QYOU Media India Private Ltd. and Chatterbox Technologies Private Ltd.
SectorEntertainment Production
Calendar
2023-11-27 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0.0700CAD
Average target price
0.1500CAD
Spread / Average Target
+114.29%
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-15.38%
|25 M $
|-4.26%
|7 378 M $
|+0.04%
|5 883 M $
|-6.93%
|4 084 M $
|-8.74%
|3 799 M $
|-8.24%
|3 166 M $
|+19.69%
|1 923 M $
|0.00%
|1 865 M $
|+20.64%
|1 617 M $
|-36.74%
|1 283 M $
