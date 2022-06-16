Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. QYOU Media Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QYOU   CA77584B1076

QYOU MEDIA INC.

(QYOU)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-06-15 pm EDT
0.1400 CAD   -3.45%
Q India Launches Exclusive New Comedy Series "Mr. Aur Mrs LLB"

06/16/2022 | 08:06am EDT
Series Premieres Monday June 20 at 9PM and Set to Air Nightly Monday to Friday

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU); (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 125 million TV households and to over 680 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, is premiering on June 20th its new original dramedy series , Mr. Aur Mrs LLB. The series features hatke (offbeat) storytelling combined with a cast of quirky characters.  The Q will roll out a cross media and digital integrated marketing campaign to promote the series that further forwards the differentiated strategy of providing viewers the best content from the world of digital entertainment for the first time on television. The series will air at 9:00 PM Monday thru Friday exclusively on The Q.

Set in the fictitious town Machandpur, Mr Aur Mrs LLB features stories around the life of a lawyer couple- Anirudh Agarwal played by Subir Rana and Payal Agarwal played by Shivani Tomar - who have contradicting ideologies and theories.  Overseen by silly Judge Rajinder Chaudhary played by Sumit Arora, each story will spread across three to five episodes with its satirical take on situations inspired by real life stories.

Speaking on diversifying the channel's content slate, Simran Hoon, CEO of The Q India commented, "At The Q we believe in offering our audience differentiated content that in particular is original to TV.  Each of the stories is a one-of-a-kind narrative that will offer our fans something completely new and reflecting our Zara Hatke attitude.  We are confident that this new series can help us build the kind of appointment viewing that drives viewer loyalty, audience growth, brand value and ultimately increasing revenue.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media and digital content stars and creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q and the recently launched Q Marathi and Q Kahaniyan and Q Comedistaan, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT,  mobile phones, smart TV's and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month.  Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram:  http://t.me/QYOUMedia                           

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/q-india-launches-exclusive-new-comedy-series-mr-aur-mrs-llb-301569242.html

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
