QYOU Media : MD&A for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

QYOU MEDIA INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the fiscal period ended December 31, 2021 and year ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

April 29, 2022

QYOU Media Inc.

Management's Discussion and Analysis As at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021

The purpose of this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is to provide the reader with an overview of the consolidated financial position, operating results, and cash flows of QYOU Media Inc. ("QYOU" or the "Company") for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2021 and years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. This MD&A was prepared as of April 29, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2021 and years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and the notes related thereto (the "Financial Statements"). The Financial Statements were prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada for publicly accountable enterprises, as set out in the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting, which incorporates International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. References in this MD&A to the "Company", "QYOU", "we", "us" or "our" means QYOU and its subsidiaries.

Change of Fiscal Year-end

During February 2022, pursuant to Section 4.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Company provided notice that it decided to change its fiscal year end from June 30 to December 31 to align the Company's year-end with that of comparable media companies, allowing investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results. Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements present the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and the results of operations for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

This MD&A includes forward looking statements and assumptions (see "Forward-looking Statements"). The Company's continuous disclosure documents are available on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this MD&A constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect QYOU's current views regarding future events and operating performance and are based on information currently available to QYOU, and speak only as of the date of this MD&A. These forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Those assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, the future cost structure, availability of additional financing as and when required, future sales and marketing activities, increased penetration into certain markets through strategic partnerships, the impact of the introduction of new products, agreements and partnerships, the ability of management to leverage sales opportunities, increase in the size of certain markets, expected increases in revenue, expected revenue from certain contracts, third party contractual performance, customer rollout plans for specific products, expected increase in gross margins, treatment under governmental regulatory regimes, ability to recover certain taxes, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, dependence on key personnel, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will be accurate as many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including factors described in this MD&A and those discussed in QYOU's publicly-available disclosure documents, as filed by QYOU on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and updated herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this MD&A as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to QYOU or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Unless required by applicable securities laws, QYOU does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

1

QYOU Media Inc.

Management's Discussion and Analysis As at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021

Company Overview

The Company was incorporated pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on July 30, 1993 under the name "575161 Alberta Inc." On April 10, 2014, the Company amended its articles to change its name to "Galleria Opportunities Ltd." Effective March 13, 2017, the Company completed a reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to which QYOU Media Holdings Inc. became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the security holders of QYOU Media Holdings Inc. became security holders of the Company. QYOU Media Holdings Inc. is the entity resulting from the amalgamation of QYOU Media Inc. (as it was then called) and 2561287 Ontario Ltd. (then a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) on March 13, 2017 as part of the Transaction. Subsequently, on March 31, 2017, the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") resumed trading on the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "QYOU". Following the Transaction, the Company now carries on the business of QYOU Media and its subsidiaries.

An additional wholly owned indirect subsidiary of QYOU, QYOU USA Inc. ("QYOU USA"), was established in August 2015 under the laws of the State of Delaware.

On November 16, 2017, QYOU Productions Inc. ("QYOU Productions"), a corporation established under the federal laws of Canada, was created as a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of QYOU.

On September 20, 2018, QYOU Media India Private Limited ("QYOU India") was incorporated to serve the rapidly growing Indian market focusing on television, over-the-top (OTT) and mobile offerings targeted at the youth of India. Effective June 1, 2020, the Company increased its ownership interest in QYOU India to 88% (June 30, 2019 - 82%). The Company received the additional interest in exchange for funding the operations of QYOU India since its inception, resulting in a decrease of the ownership interest held by non-controlling shareholders to 12% (June 30, 2019 - 18%).

On June 14, 2021, the Company acquired 97% of the outstanding common shares of Chatterbox Technologies Private Limited ("Chatterbox"), an award-winning influencer marketing company based in India.

Effective July 1, 2021, the Company amalgamated QYOU Media Inc. and a wholly-owned subsidiary QYOU Media Holdings Inc. into QYOU Media Inc.

Description of the Business

QYOU operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via the Company's flagship brand, The Q, and via additional broadcast and digital channels (The Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan, The Q Comedistaan) we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and video on demand ("VOD") for cable and satellite television, OTT, connected TV and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chatterbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and other consumer brands and categories. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, and Sony, QYOU's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month.

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 1200 programs, the channel reaches an audience of over 800 million via over 125 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV, SitiNetworks, Den Networks, Hathway, d2h and GTPL; and 676 million OTT, mobile, app based and smart TV users via platforms including MX Player, JioTV, Snap, Chingari, Samsung TV Plus, Xiaomi MiTv and Amazon FireStick TV. The Company's USA based influencer marketing division utilizes digital and social media stars to promote third party brands and has primarily been engaged with major studios to promote their theatrical motion picture releases. Subsequent to the closure of theaters as a result of COVID-19 the company pivoted and expanded its influencer marketing campaigns for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2020 to include Premium Video On Demand (PVOD), Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) and video game publishers.

Chatterbox Acquisition

On June 14, 2021, the Company acquired 97% of the outstanding common shares of Chatterbox, an influencer marketing company based in India for total consideration of $4,711,063, as part of the Company's international

2

QYOU Media Inc.

Management's Discussion and Analysis As at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021

distribution and strategic partnerships growth strategy. The purchase consideration consisted of cash consideration of $2,630,345, working capital adjustment of $106,837, 2021 earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") adjustments of ($68,103) and $2,638,912 of contingent consideration.

The share acquisition of Chatterbox qualified as a business combination and was accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting. Accordingly, the results of Chatterbox have been included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company from the date of acquisition, which is the date the Company obtained control.

Due to the complexity associated with the valuation process, the identification and measurement of the assets acquired, and liabilities assumed, as well as the measurement contingent consideration is provisional and subject to adjustment on completion of the valuation process and analysis of resulting tax effects. Management will finalize the accounting for the acquisition, specifically the intangible assets, contingent consideration, and the related tax effects, no later than one year from the date of the acquisition and will reflect these adjustments retrospectively as required under IFRS 3. Differences between these provisional estimates and the final acquisition accounting may occur and these differences could have a material impact on the Company's future financial position and results of operations.

The allocation of the total consideration to the fair value of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed as at the date of the acquisition was as follows:

Goodwill arising from the acquisition reflects the benefits attributable to synergies, revenue growth and future market development. These benefits were not recognized separately from goodwill because they did not meet the recognition criteria for identifiable intangible assets. Goodwill is not deductible for income tax purposes.

All transaction costs associated with the acquisition have been expensed as incurred, in the amount of $187,148 in the year ended June 30, 2021.

During the fiscal period ending December 31, 2021, the Company paid additional consideration related to working capital adjustments $106,837, with net post acquisition measurement adjustments of $37,352.

The contingent consideration is classified as Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. The contingent consideration fair value is based on the present value of the estimated likely obligation. During the fiscal period ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a loss on the remeasurement of contingent consideration of $393,950 and as at December 31, 2021, the fair value of the contingent consideration was $2,638,912 (June 30, 2021 - $2,197,506). The Company uses a scenario-based model to independently assess individual earnouts and calculate the fair value of the earnout based on probabilities of success attributable to each individual scenario. The significant assumptions used in making the estimates are revenue growth rate and discount rate. A 10% change in the discount rate used in the valuation of the

3

QYOU Media Inc.

Management's Discussion and Analysis As at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021

contingent consideration as at December 31, 2021 would change the valuation of the liability by approximately $270,000 (June 30, 2021 - approximately $200,000).

The Non-Controlling Interest ("NCI") on the transaction meets the definition of a liability as the Company is obligated to purchase the remaining 3% of common shares. The amount payable is included in considered contingent consideration and is measured at fair value through profit or loss.

The contingent consideration as at December 31, 2021:

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19," has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses globally resulting in an economic slowdown. Global equity markets have experienced significant volatility and weakness. Governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 virus and the actions required to contain the COVID-19 virus or remedy its impact, among others. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Company and its operating subsidiaries in future periods.

Significant Events in the six months ended December 31, 2021

a) On August 16, 2021 the Company completed the issuance of 7,896,875 common shares as part of a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.32 per share. Total gross proceeds from the issuance was $2,527,000. In addition to the issuance of common shares, the Company also granted the investor a right to subscribe for an additional US $2,000,000 worth of common shares between January 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022 at the greater of $0.42 per share and a discounted price based on the volume weighted-average price of the common shares on the TSXV. The option meets the definition of a derivative liability, and as such was initially recognized at its fair value of $114,532. The fair value of the liability was estimated by utilizing a Monte Carlo simulation. As at December 31, 2021, the Company revalued the liability relating to the derivative, and determined that the fair value was $nil, due to decreases in the trading price of the Company's common shares on the TSXV. As such, the Company has recognized a gain on revaluation of derivative liability in the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss of $114,532. Total transaction costs consisted of $251,577 in cash. On the date of the investment, the Company purchased media credits in the amount of $2,000,000 USD from the investor. Of this amount, $1,673,771 CAD remains in the prepaid expenses as of December 31, 2021 to be utilized over the next fiscal year.

4