QYOU Media : Management Information Circular June 30 2021

NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR WITH RESPECT TO THE ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF QYOU MEDIA INC. TO BE HELD ON MARCH 14, 2022

QYOU MEDIA INC. NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MARCH 14, 2022 TAKE NOTICE THAT an annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of QYOU MEDIA INC. (the "Corporation") will be held at the offices of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, Wildeboer Dellelce Place, Suite 800, 365 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2V1 on March 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) for the following purposes: to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation as at and for the financial year ended June 30, 2021, together with the report of the auditors thereon; to elect directors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of business of the next annual meeting of the Corporation's shareholders; to re-appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of business of the next annual meeting of the Corporation's shareholders and to authorize the directors of the Corporation to fix the auditors' remuneration; to consider and, if deemed advisable, approve and re-confirm, with or without variation, by ordinary resolution, the Corporation's current stock option plan, including the reservation for issuance thereunder of all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements, in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"); to confirm By-Law No. 1-A of the Corporation; and to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Information relating to the items described above is set forth in the accompanying Management Information Circular of the Corporation. The Corporation will deliver this notice of meeting and the accompanying Management Information Circular and form of proxy (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to shareholders by posting the Meeting Materials online at www.qyoumedia.com/#investors in accordance with the notice and access notification mailed to shareholders of the Corporation. The use of the notice and access procedures under applicable securities laws reduces the Corporation's printing and mailing costs. The Meeting Materials will be available online at www.qyoumedia.com/investors as of February 8, 2022 and will remain on the website for one full year thereafter. The Meeting Materials will also be available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All shareholders of the Corporation will receive a notice and access notification containing information on how to obtain electronic and paper copies of the Meeting Materials in advance of the Meeting. Shareholders wishing to receive paper copies of the Meeting Materials can request same from the Corporation by calling 647-283-4595. The Corporation will mail paper copies of the Meeting Materials to requesting shareholders at no cost to them within three business days of their request, if such requests are made before the Meeting. Only shareholders of record as of February 2, 2022, the record date, are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders who wish to vote at the Meeting must attend the Meeting or deposit an instrument of proxy in accordance with the instructions set forth below and in the accompanying Management Information Circular. This year, out of an abundance of caution, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, and its variants, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety

of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Corporation strongly encourages all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting rather than attending in person. Health and safety guidelines and instructions from health authorities will be enforced at the Meeting, which may include attendance capacity limits. The Corporation will also be providing an option to view the Meeting in a virtual format. Registered shareholders and proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting in person or virtually, but there will be no option to vote virtually. Non-registered shareholders who have not appointed themselves as proxyholder will not be able to attend the Meeting in person, but may view the Meeting virtually. The Meetingwillbeviewableonlineathttps://wildlaw- ca.zoom.us/j/81885279483?pwd=RTduT3RpTUNNN09SdmFNL0ZBVWRFQT09. Inside the accompanying management information circular, you will find important information and detailed instructions about how to participate in the Meeting. DATED at Toronto, Ontario this 3rd day of February, 2022. By Order of the Board of Directors (signed) "Curt Marvis" Curt Marvis Chief Executive Officer IMPORTANT It is desirable that as many shares as possible be represented at the Meeting. If you do not expect to attend the Meeting and would like your shares represented, please complete the instrument of proxy that was sent to you and return it as soon as possible in the envelope provided for that purpose. To be valid, all instruments of proxy must be delivered to the Proxy Department of Computershare Investor Services Inc., 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2Y1 (facsimile (866) 249-7775) no later than 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on March 10, 2022 or at least 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, before any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting. Late instruments of proxy may be accepted or rejected by the chair of the Meeting in his or her discretion but he or she is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late instrument of proxy. As an alternative to completing and submitting an instrument of proxy, you may vote electronically on the internet at www.investorvote.comor by telephone by contacting Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-866-732-8683. Shareholders who wish to vote using the internet or by telephone should follow the instructions in the instrument of proxy mailed to such shareholder.

4 QYOU MEDIA INC. INFORMATION CIRCULAR PURPOSE OF SOLICITATION Information in this Management Information Circular (the "Circular") is given as of the 3rd day of February, 2022, except as otherwise indicated herein. Unless otherwise indicated, dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. NOTICE AND ACCESS QYOU Media Inc. (the "Corporation") has elected to deliver the materials in respect of the Meeting (as hereinafter defined) pursuant to the notice and access provisions of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101") which came into force on February 11, 2013 ("Notice and Access"). Notice and Access is a set of rules that reduces the volume of materials that must be physically mailed to shareholders by allowing issuers to deliver meeting materials to shareholders electronically by providing shareholders with access to these materials online. In accordance with the Notice and Access provisions, a notice and a form of proxy or voting instruction form (together, the "Notice Package") has been sent to all shareholders informing them that this Circular is available online and explaining how this Circular may be accessed, in addition to outlining relevant dates and matters to be discussed at the Meeting. The Notice of Meeting (as hereinafter defined), the Circular and the financial statements (collectively, the "Proxy-Related Materials") have been made available online to shareholders of the Corporation at www.qyoumedia.com/investors and under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval) at www.sedar.com. The Corporation will indirectly send the Notice Package to Non-Registered Holders (as hereinafter defined). For the Meeting, the Corporation is using Notice and Access delivery procedures for both registered and non- registered (or beneficial) shareholders. Neither registered shareholders nor Non-Registered Holders will receive a paper copy of this Circular unless they contact the Corporation after it is posted, in which case the Corporation will mail this Circular within three business days of any request provided the request is made prior to the Meeting. Shareholders wishing to receive paper copies of the Proxy-Related Materials can request same from the Corporation by calling 647-283-4595. The Corporation must receive your request prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 25, 2022 to ensure you will receive paper copies in advance of the deadline to submit your vote. PROXY RELATED INFORMATION Solicitation of Proxies This Circular is provided in connection with the solicitation of proxies by management of QYOU Media Inc. (the "Corporation") for use at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares"). The Meeting will be held at the offices of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, Wildeboer Dellelce Place, Suite 800, 365 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2V1 on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time), or at such other time or place to which the Meeting may be postponed or adjourned, for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting accompanying this Circular (the "Notice"). It is expected that the solicitation will be primarily by mail, but proxies may also be solicited personally, by advertisement or by telephone by regular employees of the Corporation without special compensation, at