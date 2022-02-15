QYOU Media : Notice of Annual General Meeting for June 30, 2021

QYOU MEDIA INC.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON MARCH 14, 2022

TAKE NOTICE THAT an annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of QYOU MEDIA INC. (the "Corporation") will be held at the offices of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, Wildeboer Dellelce Place, Suite 800, 365 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2V1 on March 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) for the following purposes:

to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation as at and for the financial year ended June 30, 2021, together with the report of the auditors thereon; to elect directors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of business of the next annual meeting of the Corporation's shareholders; to re-appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of business of the next annual meeting of the Corporation's shareholders and to authorize the directors of the Corporation to fix the auditors' remuneration; to consider and, if deemed advisable, approve and re-confirm, with or without variation, by ordinary resolution, the Corporation's current stock option plan, including the reservation for issuance thereunder of all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements, in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"); to confirm By-Law No. 1-A of the Corporation; and to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Information relating to the items described above is set forth in the accompanying Management Information Circular of the Corporation.

The Corporation will deliver this notice of meeting and the accompanying Management Information Circular and form of proxy (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to shareholders by posting the Meeting Materials online at www.qyoumedia.com/#investors in accordance with the notice and access notification mailed to shareholders of the Corporation. The use of the notice and access procedures under applicable securities laws reduces the Corporation's printing and mailing costs.

The Meeting Materials will be available online at www.qyoumedia.com/investors as of February 8, 2022 and will remain on the website for one full year thereafter. The Meeting Materials will also be available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All shareholders of the Corporation will receive a notice and access notification containing information on how to obtain electronic and paper copies of the Meeting Materials in advance of the Meeting. Shareholders wishing to receive paper copies of the Meeting Materials can request same from the Corporation by calling 647-283-4595. The Corporation will mail paper copies of the Meeting Materials to requesting shareholders at no cost to them within three business days of their request, if such requests are made before the Meeting.

Only shareholders of record as of February 2, 2022, the record date, are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders who wish to vote at the Meeting must attend the Meeting or deposit an instrument of proxy in accordance with the instructions set forth below and in the accompanying Management Information Circular.

This year, out of an abundance of caution, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, and its variants, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety